Report Praises ND High School Policy Progress

A national report that supports reforming high schools says North Dakota has already implemented many of its recommendations, including emphasis on competency-based student learning, the ability to earn college credits in high school, and opportunities for apprenticeships and internships.

The report by the XQ Institute, a nonprofit organization based in Oakland, California, highlights 10 policies to promote high school improvement, which affect everything from instructional methods to testing and student transcripts.

North Dakota is one of 10 states that has already embraced six of these policy goals, the most that have been adopted so far by any state, the report says.

Among those goals are providing high school students school credit for apprenticeships and work in outside businesses; awarding academic credits based on mastery of a subject, rather than on how much time a student spends in class; and giving all students opportunities to earn college credit while they are still in high school, including Advanced Placement courses and dual-credit offerings. As the label implies, dual credit allows a student to earn high school and college credit simultaneously.

The report also praises North Dakota’s Network for Personalized Learning, which provides professional development for teachers who want more background in competency-based learning.

“We are proud that North Dakota is leading the nation in adopting innovative education policies,” said Ann Ellefson, interim assistant superintendent for academic support in the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction.

“By emphasizing personalized learning practices, advanced coursework opportunities, and relevant learning experiences through internships, we are ensuring our students graduate choice ready with the knowledge, skills, and dispositions to be successful,” Ellefson said. “This national recognition affirms the department’s support for our schools, and their ability to prepare every student for success.”

The report, which is called “The Future Is High School: A Strategy for State Leaders to Accelerate Learning, Work, and American Renewal,” will be updated every two years, said Russlynn Ali, the XQ Institute’s chief executive officer.