CI Design Inc. Expands Focus on Serving Industrial Manufacturers

Marketing Agency Helps Communicate Complex Capabilities and Innovation Through Improved Visual Translation and Content Operations

We help teams translate complex technical capabilities into visual content that sales teams can use and buyers can understand.” — Jim Taugher, CEO and Executive Creative Director of CI Design Inc.

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CI Design Inc. , a Milwaukee-based B2B marketing and digital experience agency, is formally highlighting its growing focus on serving industrial manufacturers whose innovations, products, and systems are often difficult to explain through traditional technical documentation alone. CID helps translate complex capabilities into clear, visual content to support buyer education and sales enablement across long, highly technical sales cycles.“We know that industrial manufacturing companies are evolving quickly, but the way they explain what they do hasn’t always kept up,” said Jim Taugher, Executive Creative Director and CEO of CI Design Inc. “They have incredible innovations, products, and solutions, but they're often trapped in technical documentation and engineer-speak. We help teams translate complex technical capabilities into visual content that sales teams can use, and buyers can understand.”Industrial manufacturing companies often have a long sales cycle that requires numerous assets. CID helps translate complexity into content that works to support sales and marketing teams’ success. CID has built long-standing relationships with leading manufacturers including Eaton, Culligan, Rite-Hite, Xylem, Maysteel, Pentair, Vollrath and Rockwell Automation, delivering brand strategy, video production, and digital experiences to help complex organizations showcase their value to internal stakeholders and buyers alike.One recent example is CID’s redesign of Nulogy’s website. The project focused on creating a clear, easy-to-navigate digital experience that helps visitors quickly understand how Nulogy supports modern manufacturing and packaging operations. The updated site shows how Nulogy helps industry leaders reduce costs, improve efficiency, and gain real-time visibility across their operations, while making it easier for potential customers to see the tangible impact of the platform on revenue, productivity, and day-to-day workflows.While CID continues to deepen its work within manufacturing and industrial markets, the agency also partners with organizations across additional B2B sectors, including foodservice equipment, water treatment, financial services, and professional services, applying the same visual translation approach to help technical brands communicate clearly and connect more effectively with their customers.As manufacturers continue to adopt advanced technologies and integrated production systems, CID expects the need for clear, visual communication and structured content support to remain a priority across the industry. For more information about CI Design Inc., visit cidesigninc.com. About CI Design Inc.CI Design Inc. is a Milwaukee-based B2B brand and marketing agency with more than 30 years of experience helping companies clarify their brand story and act on it. CID's in-house team delivers brand strategy, marketing strategy, video production, web development and paid media management for clients in manufacturing, financial services, healthcare and professional services. The agency's award-winning work serves organizations that need a strategic partner who understands how brand drives business results. Learn more at cidesigninc.com.

