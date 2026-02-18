W.A. Rasic Construction Marks Milestone in Large-Scale Energy Infrastructure Project

W.A. Rasic Construction marked the completion of its work on a major crude terminal project, supporting long-term energy reliability and infrastructure.

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- W.A. Rasic Construction Company announced the completion of a significant phase of work on a large-scale energy infrastructure expansion designed to enhance the safety, efficiency, and reliability of fuel distribution throughout the region.

“The award of this project spoke directly to our commitment to safely managing high-risk, challenging environments,” said Anthony Aguilar, Division Manager for Gas & Oil Construction at W.A. Rasic Construction. “We were excited to be part of this multi-year initiative, playing a meaningful role in supporting America’s growing energy needs.”

The project included the construction of three new crude oil storage tanks, each measuring 240 feet in diameter and 70 feet high. These tanks rest on precision-engineered concrete ring foundations built by W.A. Rasic Construction’s skilled crews.

With the foundation work complete, the tanks now stand as prominent landmarks, reflecting the scale and importance of the terminal expansion. The milestone underscores W.A. Rasic Construction’s role in delivering essential infrastructure that supports the region’s energy network.

Aguilar recognized the teams responsible for executing the work, stating, “Special recognition went to superintendent Mark Stewart and our exceptional teams for their dedication and superior craftsmanship in advancing this vital infrastructure.”

W.A. Rasic Construction’s scope of work emphasized safety, precision, and community impact, and Aguilar highlighted the proactive safety culture maintained throughout the project.

“Continuous planning, real-time hazard analysis, and immediate mitigations kept our teams safe and effective,” he said. “I was deeply proud of our team’s commitment to safety and grateful for their leadership on this highly visible and impactful project.”

Now complete, the expansion modernizes key components of crude oil transport and storage, strengthening overall energy resilience. W.A. Rasic Construction integrated advanced pipeline technology, metering systems, and upgraded fire protection to support safer operations and improved efficiency across regional refineries and distribution networks.

In addition to its technical significance, the project contributed to local economic development by sustaining construction and trade employment in the surrounding area. The upgraded infrastructure is expected to reduce maintenance interruptions, support regional fuel reliability, and minimize environmental risk through modern containment and safety systems.

The completed work reflects W.A. Rasic Construction’s long-standing commitment to building and maintaining critical infrastructure across California. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Long Beach, the company has grown into one of the largest family-owned infrastructure contractors in the Western United States. W.A. Rasic’s continued work, from water system upgrades to wildfire-resilient underground utilities, supports a mission focused on reliability, safety, and sustainable growth for California’s infrastructure future.

About W.A. Rasic Construction Company

W.A. Rasic Construction Company, founded in 1978 by Walter A. Rasic, Sr., is a leading utility contractor specializing in underground construction, water, wastewater, power, communication, gas & oil, and heavy civil infrastructure. With over 45 years of experience, W.A. Rasic Construction is trusted by both public agencies and private sector clients across the Western United States for its commitment to quality and long-term partnerships, building a reputation for safety, reliability, and excellence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.