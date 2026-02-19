MatchFreight Introduces Execution OS for Freight

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MatchFreight today announced the introduction of its Execution OS for Freight, a new software platform currently in development to improve how freight brokerage operations are executed.The company is building a system focused on turning freight execution into a more software-driven process, integrating real-time operational data and AI- based automation to support the full lifecycle of a load—from pre-booking and sourcing to booking, in-transit execution, exception handling, and post-delivery workflows.“Freight brokerage is still largely managed through manual processes and disconnected tools,” said Gonzalo Vila, Founder and CEO of MatchFreight.“Our goal is to build a platform that helps teams operate with more consistency, better visibility, and fewer execution failures, while keeping humans in control of critical decisions.”The Execution OS for Freight is currently in development and is being shaped with early design partners, with initial pilots planned for later this year.For more information visit MatchFreight.ai About MatchFreightMatchFreight is a U.S.-based freight technology company focused on improving freight execution by securely connecting brokers and carriers through data-driven, AI-supported workflows. The company is developing execution intelligence software designed to help brokers evaluate carrier readiness, reduce execution risk, and support better pre-booking decisions by incorporating real operational, compliance, and performance signals into the brokerage workflow.For more information, visit www.matchfreight.ai For updates, follow MatchFreight on social media:YouTube: https://youtube.com/@matchfreightai Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/matchfreight TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@matchfreight.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.