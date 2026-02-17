Training programs strengthen critical and emergency care nursing in PEI

CANADA, February 17 - Behind every critical medical moment in Prince Edward Island, there is a nurse ready to act.

Many of those nurses have taken extra steps to sharpen their skills through the Critical Care Nursing Program (CCNP) and the Emergency Nursing Program (ENP), two advanced education programs that support high-quality patient care in Island hospitals.

The nurses who take these programs commit to an extra intensive period of learning.

The CCNP is a 13‑week full‑time program offered twice a year for nurses working in intensive care units (ICU). The ENP is a 16‑week full‑time program offered in the fall and winter for emergency nurses. Both programs combine online learning, in‑person teaching, skills labs, simulations and clinical practice.

Janelle Jackson and Cassie Andrews lead the programs, teaching in labs and simulation while also refining curriculum, supporting learners online, and continuing their own education to stay current with best practices.

“We work closely with ICU and emergency departments across the Island,” says Jackson. “Because we teach nurses from everywhere, we often hear how things are done differently in other places. That helps us work toward more consistent care across Prince Edward Island.”

Jackson and Andrews believe one of the most powerful parts of the programs is simulation training at the Clinical Learning and Simulation Centre at the UPEI Medical School. The spaces are designed to look just like real hospital units, complete with advanced manikins that can sweat, bleed, and react like real patients.

This realism is exactly what makes simulation so impactful.

“These courses are a very safe place to learn,” says Andrews. “It gives nurses the chance to make mistakes, ask questions, and try again without risk to patients.”

Though the programs are optional, they are strongly recommended, and many nurses choose to take them because they want to grow professionally and provide the best care possible.

They invest significant time and energy into these programs because they know how much it matters to Islanders’ health.

Critical care nursing can be demanding, both technically and emotionally. Another reason these programs are so important is that they recognize this reality and prepare nurses for it. To support this, the programs include sessions focused on mental health and self‑care, led by trained professionals.

“Working in ICU and emergency is challenging,” says Jackson. “It’s fast paced and intense, but also incredibly rewarding. These programs gives nurses time to step back, learn deeply, and build confidence.”

That confidence truly matters. Nurses leave better prepared, more self-assured, and ready to care for Islanders, showing once again the dedication and skill of PEI’s nursing community.