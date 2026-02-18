Islanders invited to help shape PEI’s land use future
CANADA, February 18 - Island residents are invited to take part in the next phase of public engagement on the future of land use in Prince Edward Island.
Engagement will run from February 17 to March 20, 2026, and will help the province understand Islanders’ priorities as PEI grows and changes.
“Island residents know their communities best and their voices are essential in shaping a land use strategy that supports affordability, sustainability and resilience. This process is about listening. The feedback we gather will help guide decisions that reflect Islanders’ priorities, community needs, and the values we share.”
— Land and Environment Minister Darlene Compton
There are several ways for people to provide input:
Take the survey
Complete a confidential, anonymous survey that explores perspectives on land‑use coordination, housing, environment, rural development, long‑term planning, and more.
Attend an open house
Attend one of the casual drop‑in sessions being held across the Island to share ideas, ask questions, and speak directly with staff.
-
Prince County
Tuesday, March 3, 2026
4–7p.m.
Veteran’s Centre, Credit Union Place, Summerside
-
Kings County
Wednesday, March 4, 2026
4–7 p.m.
Eastern Kings Sportsplex, Souris
-
Queens County
Thursday, March 5, 2026
4–7 p.m.
MacDougall Hall, University of Prince Edward Island
Participate in an online workshop
Register for one of the interactive virtual sessions focused on housing, agriculture, environment, and community development.
- Tuesday, February 24, 6:30–8:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, March 10, 6:30–8:30 p.m.
- Monday, March 16, 4–6 p.m.
For more information on how to participate, visit peilanduse.ca.
