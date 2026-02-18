Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,983 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,843 in the last 365 days.

Islanders invited to help shape PEI’s land use future

CANADA, February 18 - Island residents are invited to take part in the next phase of public engagement on the future of land use in Prince Edward Island. 

Engagement will run from February 17 to March 20, 2026, and will help the province understand Islanders’ priorities as PEI grows and changes.


“Island residents know their communities best and their voices are essential in shaping a land use strategy that supports affordability, sustainability and resilience. This process is about listening. The feedback we gather will help guide decisions that reflect Islanders’ priorities, community needs, and the values we share.”

— Land and Environment Minister Darlene Compton

There are several ways for people to provide input: 

Take the survey

Complete a confidential, anonymous survey that explores perspectives on land‑use coordination, housing, environment, rural development, long‑term planning, and more.

Attend an open house

Attend one of the casual drop‑in sessions being held across the Island to share ideas, ask questions, and speak directly with staff.

  • Prince County
    Tuesday, March 3, 2026
    4–7p.m.
    Veteran’s Centre, Credit Union Place, Summerside
  • Kings County
    Wednesday, March 4, 2026
    4–7 p.m.
    Eastern Kings Sportsplex, Souris
  • Queens County
    Thursday, March 5, 2026
    4–7 p.m.
    MacDougall Hall, University of Prince Edward Island

Participate in an online workshop

Register for one of the interactive virtual sessions focused on housing, agriculture, environment, and community development.

  • Tuesday, February 24, 6:30–8:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, March 10, 6:30–8:30 p.m.
  • Monday, March 16, 4–6 p.m.

For more information on how to participate, visit peilanduse.ca.

                              

Media contact:
Katie Cudmore
Department of Land and Environment
katiecudmore@gov.pe.ca

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Islanders invited to help shape PEI’s land use future

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.