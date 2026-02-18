The Business Research Company

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Data Center Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence (AI) data center graphics processing units (GPUs) market is experiencing rapid expansion fueled by the increasing role of AI technologies across various sectors. With ongoing advancements in deep learning and large-scale data processing, this market is set to witness significant growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, leading regions, and future prospects shaping this dynamic industry.

Market Size Forecast and Growth Trajectory for AI Data Center GPUs

The AI data center GPUs market has seen remarkable growth recently, rising to $11.12 billion in 2025. It is projected to reach $13.75 billion by 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.6%. This surge during the historical period has been driven mainly by the expansion of deep learning models, the rapid growth of hyperscale data centers, increased demand for AI acceleration, significant investments by cloud service providers, and ongoing innovations in GPU architecture. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its impressive rise, reaching $32.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 23.8%. Factors fueling this forecast include the widening use of generative AI, development of sovereign AI infrastructure, heightened energy efficiency needs, scaling of AI models, and the implementation of edge and hybrid AI deployments. Emerging trends likely to influence this growth involve high-performance GPUs tailored for AI training, energy-efficient inference accelerators, multi-GPU scalable architectures, liquid cooling solutions for data centers, and optimized workloads for AI applications.

Understanding AI Data Center GPUs and Their Role

Artificial intelligence data center GPUs are specialized high-performance computing devices designed to handle the massive parallel processing demands of AI workloads. These GPUs facilitate both the training and inference phases of machine learning and deep learning by efficiently managing large datasets. Their key benefits include delivering superior computational power, scalability, and energy efficiency—capabilities essential for AI tasks in cloud environments, enterprise systems, and hyperscale data centers worldwide.

Primary Drivers Behind the Growth of AI Data Center GPUs

The rapid adoption of artificial intelligence technologies is the pivotal factor propelling the AI data center GPUs market. The integration of generative AI tools into enterprise operations and consumer applications has sharply increased the need for enhanced computational resources. AI GPUs speed up the training and execution of complex machine learning models, enabling faster and more scalable AI deployment across industries.

For instance, in January 2026, Microsoft Corporation reported that the global usage of generative AI tools had expanded to 16.3% of the world’s population, up from 15.1% in early 2025. This rise highlights the accelerating acceptance of AI technologies that are still in their early market phase. Such trends underscore how expanding AI adoption is a key force driving demand for AI data center GPUs.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Patterns in AI Data Center GPUs

In 2025, North America led the AI data center GPUs market in terms of size, holding the largest share globally. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses several major regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global developments and opportunities.

