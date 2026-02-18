Worksoft Previews Connective Automation Platform 2026, Advancing Intelligent, Impact-Driven Enterprise Testing

The 2026 Worksoft release embeds AI across change intelligence adaptive automation and insights to help teams reduce risk and deliver transformation confidently

Enterprise change doesn’t fail because teams lack automation. It fails because they lack clarity,” — Matt Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer at Worksoft

ADDISON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Worksoft, a leader in AI-driven test automation for business applications, today announced the public preview of Worksoft Connective Automation Platform 2026, with general availability planned for March 2026.

The 2026 release marks a shift in how enterprises approach testing during large-scale change. Rather than focusing solely on executing more tests, Worksoft 2026 enables teams to focus test efforts on change, adapt automation as applications evolve, and better understand the risk and root cause behind test outcomes.

As organizations accelerate initiatives across SAP and other mission-critical systems, traditional test automation struggles to keep pace with the volume and interdependence of change. Worksoft 2026 addresses this challenge by embedding AI across impact analysis, execution, adaptation, and explanation, connecting business change directly to testing decisions and outcomes at enterprise scale.

“Enterprise change doesn’t fail because teams lack automation. It fails because they lack clarity,” said Matt Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer at Worksoft. “With the Worksoft Connective Automation Platform 2026, we help organizations understand the impact of change, adapt their automation as applications evolve, and quickly explain what went wrong when issues occur. This is about delivering change with confidence, not just running more tests.”

Together, these capabilities establish a more connected approach to testing, moving from static execution toward intelligent decisioning, adaptation, and explanation at scale.

Impact-Driven Testing, Built for Enterprise Scale

At the core of Worksoft 2026 is impact-driven testing, which enables organizations to automatically trigger the right tests based on change analysis instead of relying on static test suites. By linking Worksoft Impact directly with execution, teams can focus testing effort where risk is introduced, reduce unnecessary regression cycles, and move releases forward with greater confidence.

The platform also introduces AI-powered root cause analysis and natural-language summaries, further strengthening this approach. These capabilities enable teams to diagnose failures and interpret results without lengthy manual investigation. Designed for enterprise trust, the insights are delivered using on-premises AI models and are directly tied to execution and change context.

Adaptive Automation That Learns as Applications Change

Worksoft 2026 expands the platform’s self-healing capabilities, allowing automation to adapt to application changes without re-authoring existing test assets. This reduces maintenance effort while preserving long-term automation investments. The release also strengthens end-to-end process testing through enhanced multi-application support. Improved visibility across SAP and non-SAP systems enables teams to validate complete business workflows rather than isolated applications.

Enterprise-Ready Modernization and Integrations

To support the most demanding enterprise environments, Worksoft 2026 includes platform enhancements focused on performance, scalability, and security. Improvements span test execution reliability, reporting services, fault tolerance, and infrastructure modernization.

The release also expands integrations across the enterprise toolchain, including updates to SAP Solution Manager, SAP Cloud ALM, Jenkins, Xray, and Jira. These integrations help teams embed impact-driven testing more seamlessly into existing DevOps and ALM workflows.

“The 2026 release reflects how our customers actually operate today, across multiple applications, continuous change, and high expectations for quality,” said Aftab Alam, Chief Product Officer at Worksoft. “By connecting impact, execution, and insight in a single platform, we are enabling a more resilient and scalable approach to enterprise testing.”

Availability

Worksoft Connective Automation Platform 2026 is planned for general availability in March 2026. This announcement represents the first disclosure of the upcoming release, providing customers and partners with early visibility into what’s coming next. Existing Worksoft customers can request early access to Worksoft 2026 through the Customer Playground ahead of general availability by visiting www.worksoft.com/2026.

