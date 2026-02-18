Streamline Design & Permitting Discusses California ADU Approval and Design Process

ESCONDIDO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Streamline Design & Permitting recently participated in an episode of the BIA Talks Podcast focused on Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) development in California. The discussion covered permitting requirements, local regulatory differences, and approval challenges commonly faced by property owners across San Diego County and nearby jurisdictions. Devin Way, representing the firm, shared that residential construction costs rose by 23% over the last couple of years.Budgets set at the start of a project often don't match the final price tag. This financial gap forces many property owners to redesign their plans or stop building altogether because contractor bids come in significantly higher than the original estimates.Real reasons for high pricesDevin Way pointed out specific reasons for these price hikes and how the firm handles them:Fire department rules: Cities often require unexpected upgrades, like adding new fire hydrants or paving half a lot to create emergency access routes.Small details matter: Choices that seem small, like a specific brand of window or type of flooring, can blow up the budget.Working with builders: Talking to contractors early helps find different ways to build or materials to use that save money without hurting quality.Focus on pre-constructionStreamline Design & Permitting handles the "pre-construction" work. This includes everything from the first idea to picking up the permit. The team manages surveys, engineering, and structural reviews so clients can "set it and forget it"."We've found that construction costs... increased twenty-three percent, almost exponentially," Way said during the episode. He added that for 2026, the goal is to make internal processes tighter and work better with city departments to cut down on delays and fees

