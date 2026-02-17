Oxfam response to attack on Odesa

Last week, Russia launched massive attacks on Odesa City in Ukraine, leaving nearly 300,000 people without electricity and water. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were targeted and among those directly affected was Oxfam’s Partner The Tenth of April, whose Headquarters in Odesa were severely damaged. In reaction, Oxfam Ukraine Response Director Nicola Bay said:

“We are appalled with this latest wave of attacks. Local humanitarian organisations like The Tenth of April are already facing immense hardship to provide essential assistance to communities in the face of prolonged power cuts, interruptions to water supply and communications. Damage to their headquarters will make it even harder to reach those most in need.

“We reiterate our call for an immediate halt to attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure. All parties to the conflict must fully respect international humanitarian law and take every possible precaution to protect civilian lives, essential services and humanitarian actors. Civilians must not continue to pay the price of this war.”

The Tenth of April’s Diana Zakharuk, Chief Public Information Officer said:

“We spent the entire day removing broken glass from all over our headquarters and at the same time we know that we have to address the urgent needs of the communities we work in. This is yet another Russian attack, that stripped people from basic means of survival: heat, water, electricity. And what follows is shattered health, homes and lives. We will replace the windows and continue working and providing support to people.”

/Ends