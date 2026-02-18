Quinoa Market: Size, Share, Competitive Overview, and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The quinoa market has been experiencing remarkable growth driven by increasing health consciousness and dietary shifts worldwide. As more consumers embrace superfoods and seek nutritious alternatives, quinoa’s popularity continues to rise, opening new avenues for market expansion. Let’s explore the current size, key drivers, regional insights, and future trends shaping the quinoa industry.

Quinoa Market Size and Forecast Through 2026

The quinoa market has expanded swiftly in recent years and is projected to grow from $124.27 billion in 2025 to $137.23 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. This growth during the past period has been fueled by heightened consumer awareness about superfoods, a surge in health-oriented diets, increased substitution of quinoa for rice, enhanced global trade channels, and the growing incorporation of quinoa in packaged food products.

Looking ahead, the quinoa market is expected to continue its rapid upward trajectory, reaching $204.37 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.5%. This forecasted expansion is driven by rising demand for plant-based nutrition, the spread of quinoa cultivation beyond its traditional South American origins, increased use in pharmaceutical products, growing interest in sustainable food ingredients, and innovations in quinoa processing techniques. Emerging trends during this period also include a stronger preference for organic and clean-label quinoa, the integration of quinoa into functional foods, wider adoption of gluten-free diets, expansion of quinoa-based processed offerings, and a heightened focus on climate-resilient crop varieties.

Understanding Quinoa as a Resilient Crop

Quinoa belongs to the Chenopodiaceous family of flowering plants, specifically the goosefoot group. It is known for its ability to thrive in harsh environmental conditions such as drought and frost—situations where many grains and cereals struggle to grow. This resilience makes quinoa a valuable crop, especially because it maintains a nutritional profile similar to traditional cereals. Notably, quinoa can tolerate irrigation with water containing high salt levels, making it adaptable for diverse agricultural settings.

Factors Behind the Growing Demand for Quinoa

One major driver of quinoa market growth is the increasing consumption of processed foods. These foods undergo intentional modifications like preservation, cooking, or packaging, often to enhance convenience or shelf life. Quinoa is prized in this context as a nutrient-rich superfood, offering essential amino acids, fiber, vitamins, minerals, gluten-free status, and complete proteins. For example, data released in April 2024 by the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) showed that foodservice sales accounted for 26.9% of total in-store sales in 2023, up from 25.6% in 2022. Additionally, prepared food sales surged by 12.2% per store per month, making processed foods the fastest-growing category. This rising demand for processed nutritional foods is a key factor propelling the quinoa market forward.

Regional Breakdown of the Quinoa Market

In 2025, South America held the dominant position as the largest regional market for quinoa. The market report also includes insights from other key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market dynamics.

