Governor Stein Celebrates New Apprenticeship and Workforce Pathways

Raleigh, N.C.

Today Governor Josh Stein celebrated the Siemens Foundation’s launch of Careers Electric™, a national initiative starting in North Carolina to expand access to high-quality electrical training and create clear pathways into well-paying, in-demand electrical careers.

“North Carolina’s strong workforce ecosystem, business-friendly climate, and surging demand for electrification position our state to lead the nation in building the skilled electrical workforce of the future,” said Governor Josh Stein. “As our energy, technology, and manufacturing sectors expand, this partnership opens the door for more North Carolinians to access high-quality training and secure good-paying careers that support families and strengthen our economy.”

“For years we’ve heard about a widening skills gap and growing worker shortages in skilled trades," said David Etzwiler, CEO of the Siemens Foundation. “Careers Electric™ provides a model to solve this – validating the solution in one state, then working together to scale it nationwide. Careers Electric™ is about opening doors into high-demand, high-impact electrical careers that offer purpose-driven work, financial security, and a strong foothold in the middle class. Together, we will ensure innovation creates opportunities for workers across America and creates real economic opportunity.”

“North Carolina is creating thousands of high-quality jobs that do not require a four-year degree," said Dr. Jeff Cox, President of the North Carolina Community College System. “Our community colleges are proud to partner with employers and initiatives like Careers Electric™ to prepare students for these opportunities and to ensure our state has the skilled workforce needed to support continued economic growth.”

Supported by a $9.25 million investment led by the Siemens Foundation and built with partners including the North Carolina Governor’s Office, Careers Electric™ plans to train 25,000 North Carolinians for jobs in the energy and infrastructure sectors within the program’s first 10 years.

Governor Stein also hosted a roundtable discussion with the Siemens Foundation, Siemens USA, ABB, Caterpillar, Duke Energy, the National Association of Manufacturers, the NC Chamber of Commerce, NC Electric Cooperatives, and other state elected officials. In the conversation, Governor Stein highlighted the value of youth apprenticeships to employers, shared his administration’s work to double the number of apprentices in North Carolina, and encouraged employers to get involved.

Last week, Governor Stein held an NC Strong Update, where he announced he will be allocating discretionary funds to support NC Career Launch, helping businesses develop more high-quality youth apprenticeship programs in high-demand sectors like electrification. In December, the Governor’s Council on Workforce and Apprenticeships released its end-of-year report highlighting goals and strategies to strengthen North Carolina’s workforce and expand access to good jobs, including a goal of doubling apprenticeships across the state. By leaning on employer leadership, alignment across stakeholders, clear pathways to good jobs, and accountability for results, the Council is building a workforce system that works for jobseekers and employers alike. In January, Site Selection Magazine ranked North Carolina the 2026 Top State for Workforce Development, recognizing the state for a variety of initiatives, including its strong apprenticeship and workforce programs.