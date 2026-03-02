NVBDC Partners with ITA to Launch Global Export Training Series

International Trade Administration (ITA) National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)

New export initiative, led by ITA trade experts, helps veteran entrepreneurs move from market research to international execution.

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Expanding into international markets is no longer reserved for large corporations. For veteran-owned businesses ready to scale, global opportunity is real, but success demands preparation, strategy, and disciplined execution.To help veteran entrepreneurs take that next step, the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) Services Committee is proud to present "Navigating Global Markets: An Export Strategy Series", a focused two-part training program designed to move businesses from export curiosity to global execution.The sessions will be led by the International Trade Administration (ITA) , a valued NVBDC Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force partner. As the federal agency responsible for strengthening U.S. industry abroad, ITA brings unmatched global trade expertise, international market intelligence, and direct access to export resources that help veteran-owned businesses compete — and win — in the global marketplace.This no-cost training, delivered directly by ITA trade experts, provides structured, practical guidance for certified Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs) ready to explore or expand international sales.Export 101: Getting Started with Global Sales & Market EntryMarch 11 | 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM (ET)Designed for companies new to exporting or exploring new markets, this foundational session provides clarity and direction. Participants will learn:- Why exporting matters in today’s economy- How to assess export readiness- How to identify two to four priority international markets- How to leverage data-driven market intelligence toolsAttendees will leave with a clear export roadmap and actionable next steps to begin their global sales journey with confidence.Export 201: Executing Your Global Sales & Go-to-Market StrategyMarch 18 | 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM (ET)Building on Export 101, this advanced session focuses on execution. Participants will learn how to:- Translate research into a structured go-to-market strategy- Evaluate market entry approaches- Develop international sales channels- Identify global partners- Structure pricing for international competitivenessExport 201 equips veteran-owned businesses to move from preparation to measurable performance in global markets.Global markets represent billions in opportunity, but real success demands preparation and informed execution. This no-cost Export Strategy Series reflects the shared commitment of NVBDC and ITA to equip certified veteran-owned businesses with the practical tools, federal resources, and strategic insight necessary to scale beyond U.S. borders.Veteran-owned businesses ready to explore international sales or refine their global strategy are encouraged to register at: nvbdc.org/events/ Global growth doesn’t happen by accident. It happens by design.

