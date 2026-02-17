FTC Finalizes Consent Order in Boeing, Spirit Acquisition

The Federal Trade Commission finalized a consent order involving the Boeing Company’s (Boeing) acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (Spirit).

The FTC previously accepted the consent order, subject to final approval, on December 2, 2025.

The consent order requires Boeing to divest significant Spirit assets. The consent order also requires Boeing and Spirit to continue to provide aerostructures and aerostructure services to competing contractors for military aircraft programs. The FTC’s final consent order includes a modification which clarifies the procedure for Boeing to submit compliance reports.

The consent order resolves FTC allegations that Boeing’s acquisition of Spirit would give Boeing the ability and incentive to raise the cost of or degrade Airbus’s access to inputs for its competing commercial aircraft. The order also resolves FTC allegations that the acquisition could give Boeing the ability and incentive to limit rival military aircraft companies’ access to Spirit’s aerostructure products and technologies.

The FTC’s action will help protect competition in the large commercial and military aircraft markets, which are critical to American commercial travelers and national security.

Following a public comment period, the Commission voted 2-0 to approve the final order.