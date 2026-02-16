Governor Abbott Celebrates Record-Breaking School Choice Demand

TEXAS, February 16 - February 16, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Texas' record-breaking demand for school choice with over 100,000 Texas families submitting applications to the Texas Education Freedom Account (TEFA) program. This marks the largest launch of a new school choice program in the nation’s history, allowing eligible students to direct funding toward their choice of preapproved educational providers. Administered by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts under Acting Comptroller Kelly Hancock, the TEFA program gives parents greater flexibility in choosing the best education for their child, aiding in their academic success.

“The TEFA program receiving more than 100,000 applications in less than two weeks proves that families overwhelmingly want school choice,” said Governor Abbott. “Through this program, families will receive funds to send their children to a school that is the best fit for them. I congratulate Acting Comptroller Kelly Hancock for his unwavering support and dedication to this program’s monumental success. Texas families are now more in control of their child's academic success, regardless of their location or income."

On February 4, 2026, Governor Greg Abbott announced that Texas families can now apply to the Texas Education Freedom Account program. The program was created by Senate Bill 2, a law signed by Governor Abbott to provide $1 billion in funding for families wanting more academic choices for their children. The TEFA program is administered by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts and allows accepted families to enroll their children in a school of their choice using the allotted funds. The funds can be utilized to cover tuition expenses, transportation costs, and more.

The TEFA program is still accepting online applications through March 17, 2026. All Texas children are eligible to apply if they live in Texas and are a United States citizen. This is not a first-come, first-served program. Families can apply any time during the application window without affecting their child's chances of receiving funding.