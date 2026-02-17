CANADA, February 17 - Released on February 17, 2026

Government Provides $1.46 Million for Gender-Based Violence Programming

Today government is announcing approximately $1.46 million in additional funding through the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence. This new funding will support 10 organizations and programs across the province.

"The participating agencies are guiding and fostering change as they build tools and programs to proactively address gender-based violence," Justice Minister and Attorney General Tim McLeod, K.C. said. "I am grateful to all these partner organizations for collaborating with us on this important project and for the work they do to create a safe future for women and girls in Saskatchewan."

The funding is being provided based on each organization's alignment with the five pillars of the National Action Plan: foundational knowledge; support for survivors and their families; prevention; responsive justice system; and Indigenous-led approaches; and social infrastructure and enabling environment.

“Addressing gender-based violence requires sustained action, strong partnerships, and targeted investments such as the one we are announcing today,” Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Alana Ross said. "The funding will support prevention programs that help stop violence before it starts and expand services for people who experience violence. This is practical support that helps women, children and families live safe, healthy, and prosperous lives."

This funding will be provided in 2026 and 2027 to the following community-based partners and agencies to develop tools to support outreach, programming and advocacy:

Provincial Association of Transition Houses and Services of Saskatchewan (PATHS) ($280,000);

Saskatchewan Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) ($250,000);

Anchor & Thread Community Services Inc. ($100,000);

Regina Transition House ($100,000);

United Way of Regina ($50,000);

Coalition of Regional Sexual Assault Centres Inc. ($50,000);

Sexual Assault Services of Saskatchewan (SASS) ($248,000);

Rapport Clinical Consulting Group ($140,000);

Buffalo Narrows Friendship Centre ($192,000); and

Muskoday First Nation ($47,000).

Additional information on each agency and project can be found in the attached backgrounder.

“A variety of innovative initiatives have been implemented in Saskatchewan as a result of the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence," Provincial Association of Transition Houses and Services of Saskatchewan (PATHS) Dr. Crystal Giesbrecht said. "This funding has increased the capacity of essential services and enabled the development of new strategies to address GBV. PATHS and our member agencies are proud to deliver several of these projects and look forward to continued partnership and progress to end GBV.”

This year, the Government of Saskatchewan is dedicating approximately $33.5 million to partners that facilitate interpersonal violence programs and services through the justice system. This includes $14.2 million for community-based partners, annualized funding for second-stage shelters, and additional funding for Victims Services and other important supports.

“Preventing and addressing gender-based violence requires a collective effort to build safe, inclusive communities where everyone can thrive," Federal Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism) Rechie Valdez said. "Through the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence, the federal government is working with Saskatchewan community partners, and local organizations to provide tailored support that reflects the unique needs of the province and the service providers working on the ground. By joining forces and supporting prevention-focused, community-led initiatives, we can make a meaningful impact in the lives of people across Saskatchewan and help build a stronger, more resilient country for all.”

In total, Saskatchewan has invested approximately $7 million dollars of National Action plan funding into gender-based violence programming and supports through the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General.

For additional information about Saskatchewan's work under the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence, visit:

Saskatchewan Addresses Gender Based Violence Through Continued Investments | News and Media | Government of Saskatchewan.

Government Announces Over $640,000 in Additional Investments to Address Gender Based Violence | News and Media | Government of Saskatchewan.

Major Investments Made to End Gender Based Violence | News and Media | Government of Saskatchewan.

Province Invests $1.2 Million to Support Survivors of Human Trafficking | News and Media | Government of Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan Supports National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence | News and Media | Government of Saskatchewan.

-30-

For more information, contact: