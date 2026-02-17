WIN PrintSpot to Launch in 2026 as a 'Shark Tank-Like' Format for Printing Pros

WIN PrintSpot Launched

The Facts. The Demo. The Pitch. The Choice Is Yours.

WIN PrintSpot cuts through the noise with a unique, structured format that brings transparency to product marketing and helps printing professionals make smarter, faster decisions.” — Dan Barefoot

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Imaging News today announced the launch of WIN PrintSpot , a new digital program designed to give printing professionals clearer, more structured insight into print technology. Premiering in February 2026, WIN PrintSpot delivers decision-ready product intelligence that helps printing professionals evaluate technology confidently and make smarter buying decisions.WIN PrintSpot combines expert market insight, structured product presentations, and real-world demonstrations in a concise, on-camera format aligned with how modern buyers research, compare, and validate technology. Viewers see the product, hear the pitch, and make informed decisions—transforming technical specifications and demonstrations into practical, buyer-focused understanding.“Buying print technology shouldn’t feel complicated,” said Dan Barefoot, CEO and Publisher of World Imaging News. “WIN PrintSpot cuts through the noise with a unique, structured format that brings transparency to product marketing and helps printing professionals make smarter, faster decisions.”Built for Printing Professionals Across the AmericasThe concept behind WIN PrintSpot reflects how print technology buying has evolved. Today’s printing professionals research, compare, and form opinions much earlier in the decision cycle—and continue refining those decisions over time as new information becomes available. WIN PrintSpot is designed to fit naturally into that process, providing structured product insight that supports discovery, evaluation, and confident decision-making throughout the buying journey.“Printing professionals want clarity, relevance, and real application insight—delivered in a way that fits how they actually research and evaluate technology today,” said María José Clavijo, Co-Host and Head of Marketing for World Imaging News. “That’s exactly what WIN PrintSpot delivers, and I’m excited to host the Spanish-language edition for Latin America, bringing this same structured, transparent format to buyers across the region.”How WIN PrintSpot WorksEach WIN PrintSpot episode focuses on a specific category of digital imaging technology and features one product presentation at a time in a structured, educational format.Every episode begins with a Chief Market Expert (CME), who outlines current market conditions, application trends, and key evaluation criteria relevant to the technology segment. The Chief Product Expert (CPE) then presents the product’s positioning, specifications, ROI considerations, and core claims, followed by a product demonstration. The episode concludes with The Pitch—the Top Five Reasons the product deserves consideration—leaving the final judgment to the viewer.2026 Technology CoverageWIN PrintSpot will roll out across six core technology segments on a bimonthly basis in 2026, including Finishing; Eco, Latex, and Resin printing; UV; DTF and DTG; Wallpaper; and Dye-Sublimation and Textile printing. Each segment will be addressed individually to ensure focused, buyer-relevant education.Launch TimelineProduction and content development are actively underway. The first beta episode is scheduled for February 2026, with the full program debuting later that month.

