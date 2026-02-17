Winter-Ready Water and Aggregate Heating Options for Concrete Production

Process Water Solutions portfolio covers rapid-start industrial hot water, dry-heat aggregate warming, and high-efficiency direct-contact systems

KENT, OH, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When cold weather slows batching and frozen material disrupts production, temperature control becomes a plant-critical issue. R.W. Martin is spotlighting three equipment categories within its Process Water Solutions offering: industrial concrete water heaters, concrete aggregate heaters, and direct contact water heaters, aimed at helping concrete operations maintain consistency and uptime through winter conditions.

“Concrete operations can’t afford to have production hinge on water warm-up time or frozen aggregate flow,” said Chip Ottman, President of R.W. Martin. “Our goal is to help producers match the right heating approach to their plant—whether that’s rapid-start hot water, dry-heat aggregate warming, or direct-contact heating for high-volume demand.”

Rapid-start industrial hot water for batching and washdown

R.W. Martin supplies Sioux Corporation WH Series industrial water heaters, including skid-mounted units designed to provide continuous hot water within three minutes of startup, with sizes ranging from 1.0 to 5.0 million BTU/hour.

Key WH Series features highlighted by R.W. Martin include PLC controls with an HMI touchscreen, options for precise outlet temperature control (VFD on select models), and the ability to monitor and operate the heater remotely with a network connection.

Dry-heat aggregate warming to keep bins flowing without adding moisture

For aggregate conditioning, R.W. Martin features the Sioux Aggre-Flo® system, which uses dry heat to help prevent ice and frozen chunks in fine and coarse aggregates, supporting aggregate consistency without introducing additional moisture into the mix.

The Aggre-Flo® AFH2L/AFH2N models listed by R.W. Martin include up to 2,000,000 BTU/hour net heat output and up to 8,000 CFM max airflow, with a central controller that can control heat for up to six aggregate bins and expand for additional bins via expansion packs.

High-efficiency direct-contact heating for high-volume hot water demand

R.W. Martin also supplies EllisLudell direct-contact water heaters (also known as direct fired water heaters). The company highlights benefits including up to 99% thermal efficiency, instant 180°F water up to 800 GPM, and 30–40% energy savings compared to boilers, along with UL-listed controls and safety systems.

