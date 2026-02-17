Teqtivity Analysis: IT Staffing Crisis Leaves Organizations Blind to Hardware Assets, Creating Security Gaps

Lean IT Teams Struggle to Track Devices as Manual Asset Management Breaks Down at Scale

CERRITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Teqtivity 's analysis of current IT workforce trends reveals a growing problem: as IT teams get leaner, organizations are losing visibility into their hardware assets. The result is ghost devices, unreturned equipment, and security blind spots that create exploitable vulnerabilities.Industry data shows IT teams now commonly support well over 100 employees per administrator. At this ratio, manual asset tracking becomes unsustainable."You can't secure what you can't see," says Hiren Hasmukh, CEO of Teqtivity. "When one person is responsible for tracking hundreds of devices across remote teams, things slip. Former employees keep laptops. Equipment gets deployed and forgotten. Nobody knows what's actually out there."The Visibility ProblemThe analysis found that as IT teams thin out, basic asset management tasks fall apart. Organizations struggle to maintain accurate device inventories, track equipment through employee departures, and identify which devices are deployed where.Industry research shows the majority of organizations report departing employees who failed to return company equipment. These unreturned devices often contain sensitive information, yet many companies cannot fully disable access to them because they've lost track of what devices exist.The core issue: understaffed IT teams cannot manually track assets at scale.The Security ImpactWhen organizations don't know what devices they have, security tools can't protect them. Untracked devices don't receive patches, aren't monitored for threats, and can maintain active credentials long after employees leave."Security tools only work on devices you know about," says Hasmukh. "A former employee's laptop sitting at home with VPN access isn't in your endpoint management system. It's a ghost asset—and a security liability."Data breaches increasingly involve basic failures like unreturned hardware and unpatched devices. Organizations face significant costs per incident, yet many could prevent these breaches with better asset visibility.The ITAM SolutionAutomated IT asset management addresses the capacity problem by removing manual tracking work. Instead of spreadsheets and email chains, organizations gain real-time visibility into every device across their workforce.Automated systems handle device discovery, track equipment through the entire lifecycle, trigger retrieval workflows when employees leave, and identify compliance gaps without requiring additional headcount."Lean teams need automation," says Hasmukh. "Manual tracking doesn't scale. Automated asset management gives a small team visibility into thousands of devices globally. That's not extra technology—that's making security possible with the team you have."This analysis examined industry workforce data, asset management practices, and security trends, combined with Teqtivity's observations from customer implementations across distributed workforces.About TeqtivityTeqtivity provides IT asset management (ITAM) solutions that help businesses track and manage IT assets throughout their lifecycle. Teqtivity's software provides businesses with the visibility they need to make informed decisions about their assets, and it helps them to save time and money. To learn more about Teqtivity, please visit www.teqtivity.com

