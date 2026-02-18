QTAS Issues Industry Warning: AI Call Answering Can't Replace Human Touch During Emergencies

Massachusetts Call Center Highlights Rising Consumer Frustration With Automated Systems as AI Use Surges

QUINCY, MA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- QTAS , a Quincy-based call center serving businesses nationwide, announced today a new industry position on the rapidly growing trend of AI-powered call answering systems. While automation has expanded across nearly every sector, QTAS says the demand for live, empathetic, and professionally trained agents has never been higher—especially during emergencies when callers are anxious, confused, or in distress."As AI takes center stage, people forget what happened when voicemail first became popular 25 years ago," said Susan Reardon, Sales Manager at QTAS. "Everyone thought live agents would disappear—but instead, customers became even more relieved to reach a real person. Today, with AI answering, the same thing is happening again."When Every Second Counts, People Want a HumanQTAS reports that many of the industries they support involve time-sensitive or emergency scenarios where automation or AI responses simply aren't trusted by callers. Examples include:• Furnace failures during freezing weather when families urgently need heat• Flood and fire situations requiring immediate remediation• Medical office emergencies where patients must speak with staff quickly• HVAC, plumbing, and electrical breakdowns needing rapid dispatch• Snowstorms, when residents must reach plow services before work• Elevator entrapments, where panicked callers want a live voice assuring help is coming• Technology outages, where businesses can't afford to navigate automated menus while systems are down"In moments like these, nobody wants to talk to a bot, wait for a menu, or hope AI understands them," Reardon added. "People want reassurance. They want real answers from a real person."Aging Population Struggles With AI SystemsQTAS also notes that America's aging population—now one of the fastest-growing demographics—often struggles with automated prompts, voice recognition, and AI conversation flow."Many seniors simply can't navigate AI instructions or complex menus," said Reardon. "Businesses risk losing customers or damaging their reputation when callers feel overwhelmed or confused."AI Isn't Going Away—But It Won't Replace Human AgentsQTAS supports the responsible use of AI for efficiency, such as call routing, basic FAQs, and behind-the-scenes support tools. But Reardon emphasizes that AI should complement—not replace—human customer service:"Even companies that deploy AI successfully still need a live person option," she said. "Automation is helpful, but empathy isn't programmable."A Trusted Massachusetts Call Center for Over Seven DecadesQTAS has provided 24/7 live answering and call center services for more than 75 years. The company is seeing increased demand from service providers, medical practices, professional firms, and technology companies seeking a reliable, human-powered alternative to AI call handling."Our mission is to make sure callers feel heard, safe, and supported," Reardon said. "Especially when the stakes are high."About QTASFounded in Quincy, Massachusetts, QTAS provides professional 24/7 call center, live answering, telephone support, and emergency dispatch services for businesses across New England and beyond. With more than 75 years of experience, QTAS specializes in delivering reliable, empathetic service that strengthens customer relationships and ensures no call goes unanswered.

