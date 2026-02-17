Snowmobile Crash in Franklin

CONTACT:

Lieutenant James Kneeland

603-744-5470

February 14, 2026

Franklin, NH– On Saturday February 14 at 2:30 p.m., Conservation Officers with New Hampshire Fish and Game were made aware of a snowmobile crash with injuries in the Franklin Falls Flood Control Area on Corridor 11. A nearby Conservation Officer responded by snowmobile to the crash site located about 1 mile north of Route 3A. Medical responders from Franklin Fire Department were also being shuttled into the location by good Samaritan snowmobilers.

It was learned that a group of three snowmobilers were travelling north on Corridor 11. As the group exited a wooded portion of the trail into a field, the lead snowmobile, operated by 42-year-old Sean Nelson of Pembroke, NH, departed the trail into some fresh snow. The second snowmobile, operated by 48-year-old Christopher Bourque of Boscawen, NH, also left the groomed portion of the trail and was travelling parallel to the trail. As the lead snowmobile travelled back towards the trail, the two machines collided. The two snowmobiles rolled over, pinning one of the operators. Passing snowmobilers were able to free the pinned operator and render aid until first responders arrived.

Both snowmobiles suffered extensive damage and were inoperable. The two operators suffered minor injuries and were eventually transported to Route 3A where friends had arrived to transport them for medical attention and to assist with the retrieval of the two damaged snowmobiles.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind all riders to always ride responsibly and to stay on marked trails.