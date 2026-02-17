Third Consecutive Head-on Snowmobile Crash in Coos County

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Austin Valladares

603-788-4850

February 16, 2026

Pittsburg, NH– On Monday, February 16, 2026, rescue personnel responded to the area of Primary Trail 144 in Pittsburg for a report of a head-on snowmobile crash with injuries.

At 11:57 a.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers, were notified of a head-on snowmobile crash that happened on Primary Trail 144 near Magalloway Road. Initial details given to dispatch centers were that one female had suffered unknown injuries and a second operator was uninjured. Northern Border Dispatch Center notified members of the 45th Parallel EMS, along with Pittsburg Fire and Rescue Department.

The first operator involved was identified as Courtney Heron, of Pelham, NH. The second operator was later identified as Jacob Maxfield, of Pittsburg, NH. Scene investigation showed Maxfield was travelling south on Primary Trail 144 when he failed to safely negotiate a downhill right-hand turn in the trail. Maxfield crossed over to the left side of the trail and crashed into Heron who was travelling north.

Heron was evaluated by 45th Parallel EMS and Pittsburg Fire and Rescue Department at the scene. She was later transported by a Pittsburg Rescue snowmobile to an awaiting 45th Parallel EMS Ambulance. From there she was taken to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook for further treatment of her injuries. Heron’s snowmobile sustained heavy damage from the crash and was towed from the scene.

A complete crash investigation is still ongoing, but Conservation Officers believe the leading cause to be from Maxfield failing to keep right and reduce speed in order to avoid a collision. NH Fish and Game would like to use the incident to remind riders that school vacations are ongoing and it is imperative that riders keep right and always control their speed to avoid collisions.