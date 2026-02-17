Snowmobile Crash in Gorham

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Rachael J. Stocker

603-788-3164

February 13, 2026

Gorham, NH– On Friday, February 13, 2026, at approximately 4:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of a snowmobile crash with injuries in Gorham. The operator of the snowmobile was identified as Heather Charpentier, 50, of Wareham, MA. Charpentier was operating on the Corridor 19 snowmobile trail when the crash occurred. Charpentier was attempting to navigate down a steep portion of the trail when she lost control of the machine, and it veered off the trail and down a steep embankment. Charpentier and her machine travelled approximately 50 feet down the embankment before the snowmobile collided with a tree, ultimately stopping the machine. Charpentier sustained multiple injuries as a result of the crash.

Following the crash, Charpentier’s riding companion immediately began to render medical aid. A 911 phone call was then made by good Samaritans on the trail requesting medical assistance to her location. Responders from Gorham Police Department, Gorham Fire & EMS, and a Conservation Officer quickly arrived on scene. Charpentier was then transferred into an ambulance and transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further evaluation of her injuries.

An investigation of the crash is still ongoing, however inexperience appears to be the leading factor. Conservation Officer’s would like to use this incident to remind snowmobile operators to always operate cautiously and with regard for actual and potential hazards.