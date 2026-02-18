Itransition Earns AI Platform on Microsoft Azure Specialization

Microsoft validates Itransition’s AI expertise with AI Platform on Microsoft Azure specialization, recognizing its excellence in enterprise-grade AI solutions.

DECATUR, GA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Itransition, a global software development and IT consulting provider, is proud to achieve the AI Platform on Microsoft Azure specialization, a validated partner designation within the Microsoft ecosystem. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the company’s long-standing collaboration with Microsoft and reinforces Itransition’s ability to design, build, and scale advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions on Microsoft Azure.

The specialization confirms Itransition’s proven technical expertise in delivering complex AI-driven initiatives, as well as the maturity of its engineering practices and project governance processes. It reflects the company’s consistent commitment to helping clients adopt cloud and AI technologies to generate measurable business value. The recognition is granted only after a rigorous third-party audit that evaluates a partner’s technical proficiency, successful project delivery track record, and alignment with Microsoft’s standards and best practices.

Proven Experience in AI and Machine Learning Delivery

Over the years, Itransition has delivered AI and machine learning projects for organizations across diverse industries and geographic regions. The company has implemented intelligent automation systems, predictive analytics solutions, recommendation engines, natural language processing tools, and computer vision applications tailored to specific business needs. Throughout these engagements, Itransition has leveraged a wide spectrum of Microsoft technologies, with Microsoft Azure serving as a foundational platform for scalable, secure, and high-performing AI solutions.

The external audit process assessed Itransition’s capabilities across Azure Cloud Foundation and the AI Platform on Microsoft Azure. It validated the company’s expertise in architecting and managing cloud environments in accordance with Microsoft’s established frameworks and blueprints. Particular focus was placed on cloud governance and operational excellence, including DevOps practices, FinOps cost optimization strategies, security management, and overall operational resilience.

Validated Expertise Across Azure AI Services

In addition to core cloud capabilities, the audit recognized Itransition’s applied knowledge of Azure AI-related services, including Azure AI Foundry, Copilot Agents, and the Power Platform. These tools enable the development of intelligent applications, AI-enhanced workflows, and advanced data-driven solutions that integrate seamlessly with enterprise systems. By combining these services with robust cloud architecture and established engineering processes, Itransition ensures that AI initiatives move beyond experimentation and deliver tangible, scalable outcomes.

The AI Platform on Microsoft Azure specialization further strengthens Itransition’s position as a trusted technology partner capable of guiding organizations through every stage of AI adoption—from strategic planning and solution design to full-scale production deployment and ongoing optimization. The recognition demonstrates that Itransition not only possesses deep technical knowledge but also applies it within structured, compliant, and results-oriented delivery frameworks.

Long-Standing Partnership with Microsoft

Itransition has been a member of the Microsoft Partner Network since 2008, building a strong and evolving partnership over nearly two decades. For 13 consecutive years, the company maintained Microsoft Gold Partner status, reflecting sustained performance and certified expertise. In 2023, Itransition achieved Microsoft Solutions Partner designations in Data & AI and Digital & App Innovation, underscoring its broad capabilities in data-driven transformation and modern application development on Microsoft platforms.

The newly awarded AI Platform on Microsoft Azure specialization complements these designations by providing focused validation of Itransition’s advanced AI and Azure competencies. Unlike general partnership levels, this specialization requires proven success in delivering high-impact customer projects, maintaining certified technical talent, and passing comprehensive audits. As a result, it serves as concrete evidence of Itransition’s ability to implement sophisticated AI systems that align with business objectives and industry standards.

About Itransition

Itransition is a global software engineering and IT consulting company with more than 25 years of experience delivering custom digital solutions. The company partners with startups, mid-sized businesses, and large enterprises to design, develop, and implement technology systems that address complex operational and strategic challenges.

With a team of over 3,000 professionals, Itransition provides services to clients in more than 40 countries and across 20+ industries, including retail, finance, healthcare, logistics, and manufacturing. Its service portfolio spans custom software development, cloud transformation, data and AI solutions, enterprise application integration, quality assurance, cybersecurity, and IT consulting.

Learn more at: https://www.itransition.com

