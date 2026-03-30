Epistolary Comedy 'Dear Coca-Cola' Finds Fresh Success After Relaunch

NEW MILLS, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Terry Ravenscroft's brilliantly funny epistolary comedy, Dear Coca-Cola , is a record of the author's hilarious correspondence with some of the world's most recognisable food and drink brands. His background as a television comedy scriptwriter shines through in his creative approach to customer correspondence.𝗠𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗺𝗲:What makes Dear Coca-Cola so enjoyable is the authenticity of the responses to Ravenscroft's complaints. The vast majority of customer service representatives reply with earnest, by-the-book corporate language, seemingly unaware of Ravenscroft's tone, whilst a few enter enthusiastically into the spirit of the exchange, creating moments of genuine comedic collaboration.Dear Coca-Cola serves as a time capsule of a particular type of British humour, while positing that sometimes the funniest comedy comes into being when the irresistible force of corporate protocol meets the steady stream of comic creativity.𝗦𝗵𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗬𝗲𝘁 𝗖𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝘆:The book's format makes it ideal for modern readers seeking light entertainment that they can enjoy in brief sessions.Reviews consistently praise its pick-up-and-put-down accessibility, making it perfect for commutes, waiting rooms, or bedtime reading.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗿:Terry Ravenscroft, born in New Mills, Derbyshire, England in 1938, has penned some of Britain's acclaimed comedy legends, including Les Dawson, The Two Ronnies, Morecambe and Wise, Alas Smith and Jones, Not the Nine O'Clock News, Ken Dodd, and Roy Hudd, among others. He also penned the award-winning BBC radio series Star Terk Two.Ravenscroft is the author of 21 humorous books, three of which, Stairlift to Heaven, Dear Coca-Cola, and Dear Air 2000, ranked in the top ten of the Kindle Best Sellers list shortly after publication.His work has garnered praise from Barry Cryer, Griff Rhys Jones, June Whitfield, and Roy Hudd. The writers of One Foot in the Grave, David Renwick, and Outnumbered, Andy Hamilton, have also endorsed his work.

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