STMicroelectronics’ fast-acting isolated gate drivers for smaller, safer automotive modules

ST automotive isolated gate drivers

Standard and wide package options meet isolation, insulation, and creepage/clearance specifications

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STMicroelectronics’ STGAP2SA and STGAP2HSA automotive-grade, galvanically isolated 4A gate drivers with 60ns response time and close part-to-part matching allow high switching frequencies for increased power density and efficiency.

Suitable for IGBTs and silicon MOSFETs operating with a high-voltage rail up to 1200V, the drivers can sink/source 4A at up to 26V for unipolar or bipolar driving. Extending the STGAP series, ST's industrial and automotive galvanic isolated gate drivers, these AEC-Q100 qualified devices can handle a wide variety of applications throughout conventional, hybrid, and electric vehicles. Typical uses include DC/DC converters, pumps, fans, heaters, e-compressors, and on-board chargers (OBC). Other uses include wallbox and pedestal DC charging systems, as well as industrial inverters and motor drives.

Featuring built-in protection, the drivers simplify design and enhance reliability, with under-voltage lockout (UVLO) and an output safe state during power-up and power-down. There is also Miller clamping to prevent induced turn-on and thermal shutdown to prevent operation above maximum safe temperature, automatically resuming when cooled. In addition, a self-monitoring watchdog makes the output safe if communication from the low-voltage side fails and there is a power-saving standby mode, entered by simultaneously holding the inputs high.

Both devices meet UL 1577 isolation ratings. The STGAP2SA, in a standard SO-8 package, has transient and surge isolation voltages (VIOTM, VIOSM) of 4800V. The STGAP2HSA is compliant with IEC 60747-17 for basic insulation and has 6000V surge isolation voltage (VIOSM), in a wide-body SO-8W package with 8mm creepage and clearance.

A demonstration board is available for each part, to facilitate rapid development. The EVALSTGAP2SAC contains the STGAP2SA, while the EVALSTGAP2HSAC with the STGAP2HSA is the board to choose for designs that require increased isolation.

The STGAP2SA and STGAP2HSA are in production now and available from $1.55 for orders of 1000 pieces.

For more information please go to www.st.com/stgap-series



