Berlin Barracks / Criminal Threatening and Aggravated Disorderly Conduct
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A3001216
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kevin Charney
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 02/16/2026 @ 2012 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Maple Hill Road, Marshfield, VT
VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening and Aggravated Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Bryant Hallock
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT
VICTIM: Jay Strauss
AGE: 69
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 02/16/2026, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to a report of a possible threatening. Through the investigation it was revealed that Bryant Hallock (50), of Orange VT, committed the offense of Criminal Threatening after threatening to cause physical harm to Jay Strauss (69). Hallock was located by law enforcement on 02/16/2026 and cited for the offense. Hallock is scheduled to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 03/25/2026
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/25/2026 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
