Berlin Barracks / Criminal Threatening and Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A3001216

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kevin Charney

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 02/16/2026 @ 2012 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Maple Hill Road, Marshfield, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening and Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Bryant Hallock

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT

VICTIM: Jay Strauss

AGE: 69

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/16/2026, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to a report of a possible threatening. Through the investigation it was revealed that Bryant Hallock (50), of Orange VT, committed the offense of Criminal Threatening after threatening to cause physical harm to Jay Strauss (69). Hallock was located by law enforcement on 02/16/2026 and cited for the offense. Hallock is scheduled to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 03/25/2026

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/25/2026 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.