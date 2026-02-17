Rutland Barracks / DUI, DLS, Resisting Arrest
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4001173
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Caden Lockwood
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 2/16/2026, at approximately 1906 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland Town, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI, DLS, Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Edward Loso
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Goshen, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 2/17/2026, at approximately 1906 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks, responded to a motor vehicle complaint on North Grove St in Rutland Town.
Upon arrival, it was revealed that the operator, Edward Loso, 44, of Goshen, was passed out behind the wheel. Troopers identified several indicators of impairment. Loso was placed under arrest for DUI, during which time he resisted arrest, and was transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks. Loso was also found to be operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license.
Loso was lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility for lack of bail, with a citation to appear in the Rutland County Superior Court on February 17th, 2026, at 1230 hours, to answer to the charge of DUI, DLS and Resisting Arrest.
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility
BAIL: $20,000
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/17/2026 at 1230 Hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
