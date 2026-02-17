Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / DUI, DLS, Resisting Arrest


DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 25B4001173

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Caden Lockwood                               

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 2/16/2026, at approximately 1906 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland Town, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI, DLS, Resisting Arrest

 

ACCUSED: Edward Loso

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Goshen, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 2/17/2026, at approximately 1906 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks, responded to a motor vehicle complaint on North Grove St in Rutland Town.

 

Upon arrival, it was revealed that the operator, Edward Loso, 44, of Goshen, was passed out behind the wheel. Troopers identified several indicators of impairment. Loso was placed under arrest for DUI, during which time he resisted arrest, and was transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks. Loso was also found to be operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license.

 

Loso was lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility for lack of bail, with a citation to appear in the Rutland County Superior Court on February 17th, 2026, at 1230 hours, to answer to the charge of DUI, DLS and Resisting Arrest.

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility       

BAIL: $20,000

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/17/2026 at 1230 Hours

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



Legal Disclaimer:

