MRT Performance Releases New Cat-Back Exhaust for Ford Explorer ST

Explorer ST Elite Exhaust Installed Explorer ST Elite Exhaust Installed - Rear View Explorer ST Elite Exhaust Full System Not Installed

Get a True Performance Sound from Your Explorer ST without Sacrificing the Comfort in Daily Driving

Sometimes you just don't want an always-present, take-no-prisoners exhaust that everyone notices, but you DO want performance sound, louder than stock and on-demand, refined performance. This is it.” — Scott Hoag, CEO of MRT Performance

PLYMOUTH, MI, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MRT Performance has introduced a new exhaust option for 2020 and newer Ford Explorer ST owners: the Elite Series Cat-Back Exhaust. The Plymouth, Michigan company says the system is designed for drivers who want noticeably louder exhaust sound under hard acceleration without the constant drone that often accompanies aftermarket performance exhausts — a combination that has historically been difficult to achieve in a single system.The new offering adds to MRT's existing Explorer ST exhaust lineup and represents the company's attempt to address a common complaint among performance SUV owners: that most aftermarket exhaust options force a choice between aggressive sound that becomes tiresome on long drives and tamer systems that don't deliver much character at wide-open throttle.Acoustic Engineering ApproachMRT developed the Elite Series in partnership with Pro Sound Innovation, an acoustic engineering firm. The collaboration centered on muffler design, with the stated goal of managing resonance frequencies to keep interior and exterior sound levels relatively subdued during normal driving while allowing a more aggressive exhaust note when the engine is under load."Sometimes you just don't want an always-present, take-no-prisoners exhaust that everyone notices, but you DO want performance sound, louder than stock and on-demand, refined performance," said Scott Hoag of MRT Engineering. "MRT collaborated with Pro Sound Innovation to bring a unique muffler design and sound only available on MRT premium exhaust systems. The 2020+ Explorer ST Elite Series has achieved the perfect blend of performance AND performance sound for the ultimate experience."According to MRT, the muffler design achieves its sound profile while keeping package dimensions compact — a practical consideration given the space constraints of an SUV chassis. The system also reduces interior resonance tones, a frequent criticism of aftermarket exhaust systems that can make highway driving fatiguing over time.Construction and SpecificationsThe exhaust system is built specifically for the Explorer ST's 3.0L V6 EcoBoost engine and uses T304 stainless steel construction throughout. Tubing measures 2.5 inches in diameter and is CNC mandrel-bent, a process that maintains a consistent internal diameter through bends rather than crimping the tubing, which can restrict flow. This approach minimizes back pressure and exits through a dual rear configuration with quad 4-inch polished tips, combining form and function.In terms of sound character, MRT positions the Elite Series between their existing Sport Touring and Extreme sound series. The company says it delivers a tone closer to the Extreme series in character — more aggressive under acceleration — while measuring lower in overall loudness than either. How that translates in practice will likely vary depending on driver expectations and sensitivity to exhaust sound.Manufacturing and WarrantyAll Elite Series components are designed, engineered, and assembled in the United States at MRT's Plymouth, Michigan facility. The system is backed by MRT's limited lifetime warranty, consistent with the rest of their exhaust product line.Availability and Future ApplicationsThe Elite Series technology first appeared in MRT's lineup on the Explorer ST platform before being extended to 2021 and newer Ford Bronco applications. The company has indicated that a Ford Maverick version is in development, suggesting a broader rollout across Ford's performance-oriented truck and SUV lineup is planned.Sound recordings of the system — including drive-by audio, interior microphone captures, and exterior recordings — are available on MRT's YouTube channel for buyers who want to evaluate the exhaust note before purchasing.The Explorer ST Elite Series Cat-Back Exhaust is available now through MRT's website at shopmrt.com. The company can also be reached by phone at (734) 455-5807, and their full exhaust catalog covers Ford, Chevrolet, Dodge, RAM, Jeep, and several other platforms.

Explorer ST MRT Elite Series Cat Back Exhaust | Aggressive Sound, Zero Drone

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.