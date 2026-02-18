Scientel Announces Gensonix AI LLM For Intel ARC Series GPUs

Scientel - Gensonix AI DB

Gensonix AI DB efficiency combined with Intel's ARC GPU architecture makes LLMs practical on very small systems

We are pleased to provide a full LLM solution that can support 1 Billion parameter models even for the smallest member of the Intel Arc series GPUs” — Norman Kutemperor

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Language Learning Models (LLMs) become more popular by individuals as well as businesses, the data centers that host these systems become ever more important. However, they are facing major power issues such as air conditioning, due to heavy consumption. Therefore, more attention should be given to smaller efficient systems that can run locally on premises or in the cloud. Scientel’s LLM solutions are designed to address customer specific databases that may be queried locally rather than via public access.

Scientel’s LLM systems are designed to operate in conjunction with its own Gensonix NewSQL AI DB. These small footprint LLM systems are so efficient due to Gensonix AI DB’s support of Relational, Document, Text and Vector data storage in distinctly different data stores that are within a single AI DB. This storage of all data types in its own native form allows for the highest level of database efficiency possible. Gensonix AI DB as a single data repository handles the various data storage tasks that are required by smart AI applications without the need to convert to XML or JSON formats, thereby adding storage efficiency.

Intel Battlemage (Arc B-Series) GPUs are the second generation of Intel’s discrete graphics cards based on the Xe2 "High-Performance" (HPG) microarchitecture, that are focused on improved efficiency and performance. Launched in late 2024 with the B580 and B570, these cards feature 10-12 GB VRAM, dedicated ray tracing units, and advanced AV1 encoding. The A380 GPU is one of the smallest members of the Intel Arc GPU family that features 6GB of memory that can comfortably run the Gensonix AI LLM system.

About Scientel

Scientel, is a U.S.-based, Systems Technology Company. It also designs/produces highly optimized high-end servers, bundled with its "GENSONIX® AI" DB software, as a single-source supplier of complete systems for AI solutions. It also customizes hardware and software for specific applications resulting in higher performance. It’s Elastic Scaling Servers can support 1000’s of compute nodes in a single cluster to meet customer required speeds for virtually any data size.

Scientel's specialty is advanced NewSQL DBMS design and applications/systems integration for advanced system processes. This includes applications in AI, Big Data, and Commercial Intranets combined with IT consulting and support, for “beyond mainframe-level” Large Data Warehouse Appliances.

GENSONIX allows very user-friendly data manipulation capabilities found in standard, SQL-based, database management systems, but it goes beyond with its ultra-procedural SDBL™ development system. It is truly an "ALL-in-One SQL" -- an “All Data Management System” in the form of an ultra-flexible, NewSQL DBMS of general capabilities and application potentials. It can also function in concert with SQL systems to efficiently handle both structured and unstructured data that are stored in different data stores within a single DB as a large data warehouse repository. However, it can also handle heavy database loads by itself with the aid of the SDBL query/procedural language. It can handle trillions of rows/transactions for billions of customers, which is a huge advantage in “truly Big Data/AI” structured applications.

Business customers can take advantage of Scientel’s capabilities in advanced Business Intelligence and Data Analytics to grow their business by handling AI/Big Data more cost-effectively and with greater insights to remain competitive when compared to their peers. Scientific, government, and similar organizations can also utilize these capabilities to efficiently process AI/Big Data, instead of being overwhelmed by it.

