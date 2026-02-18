DataArt Launches Artisyn to Help Enterprises Govern and Scale AI-Enabled Software Delivery

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DataArt, a global software engineering firm that delivers breakthrough data, analytics, and AI platforms, today introduced Artisyn, an AI-enabled operating model that redefines how enterprises build, scale, and govern software. The methodology combines AI agents, unified project context, and reusable code foundations with enterprise governance standards — embedding intelligence throughout the design, development, testing, and deployment process.

Built with and for clients, Artisyn systemizes how DataArt invests in, applies, and evolves its delivery practices over time, bringing together reference architectures, reusable foundations and AI-enhanced workflows. The goal is to help teams standardize non-differentiating work while preserving full ownership of what makes their business unique, enabling faster, more predictable outcomes. Artisyn is designed to evolve continuously as DataArt's teams contribute proven accelerators and AI capabilities to the delivery flywheel, ensuring clients benefit from cross-industry learning.

As AI becomes a standard part of enterprise software development, organizations face growing complexity around governance, auditability, and consistency across teams and tools. Many organizations struggle to apply AI consistently across the software lifecycle, from strategy and problem shaping through build and deployment. Artisyn enables teams to integrate AI into delivery work while maintaining oversight, quality, and regulatory alignment.

Designed for Modern Enterprise Delivery

Artisyn reflects DataArt’s philosophy that AI should support and improve how teams work rather than replace human judgment or creativity. It represents an evolving way of working with clients, grounded in co-creation and continuous learning, using AI to strengthen how software is designed, built and delivered to achieve business outcomes.

Backed by DataArt's $100M data and AI investment deployed in a disciplined, demand-led way, Artisyn provides systematized delivery methods, reusable foundations, and partner-aligned reference architectures that support real-world enterprise requirements. It mechanizes repeatable setup, testing, and delivery activities so DataArt’s 6,000+ engineers can focus on architecture, user experience, domain logic, and problem-solving.

“We’re not trying to automate creativity or judgment,” explained Allan Wellenstein, Senior Vice President, DataArt Solution Advisors. “We’re automating the scaffolding work that has to be done anyway. Artisyn reflects how we build the future with our clients, learning from each engagement and applying those lessons consistently over time. It helps teams focus effort on what truly differentiates their business.”

“From an engineering standpoint, Artisyn embeds AI directly into the process for how software is designed, built, tested, and delivered,” said Yuri Gubin, Chief Innovation Officer at DataArt. “By systemizing repeatable parts of the delivery lifecycle, teams can apply AI in a predictable and governed way, while maintaining control over architecture, data, and the technical decisions that matter most.”

A Partner-Aligned, Multi-Cloud Delivery Platform

Artisyn works inside client environments and alongside the tools teams already use without introducing a proprietary runtime, control plane, or abstraction layer. It builds on partner-native architectures and best practices across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Snowflake, and Databricks, helping enterprises apply AI in ways that align with ecosystem-recommended security, compliance, and operating models.

Artisyn includes a set of practical components teams can use in day-to-day delivery work, including:

SDLC agents that mechanize setup, coding, testing, and delivery tasks — from story development and code review to DevOps workflows — across cloud environments

Foundations and business solution starter kits that provide reusable building blocks designed to evolve with client needs

Frameworks that support alignment, governance, and predictable delivery execution

Developer tooling and demos that support onboarding, reuse, and client collaboration

The platform integrates with major cloud AI services, including AWS Bedrock and Amazon Q, Azure AI Studio and Copilot Studio, and Google Cloud’s Vertex AI and Model Garden, ensuring alignment with partner-recommended architectures, security practices, and operational patterns.

Governance, Compliance, and Predictability by Design

Artisyn was developed to address the realities of enterprise delivery, particularly in regulated environments. Rather than introducing new controls, it systemizes governance practices DataArt has applied for years. Security and compliance considerations, including ISO 27001, HIPAA, and PCI DSS, are addressed through established delivery practices and reference architectures rather than treated as add-ons. All implementations operate within client environments, ensuring that data and intellectual property remain under client control.

Evidence of Impact from Real Delivery Environments

Across projects using Artisyn-enabled workflows, teams have reported faster prototyping cycles of up to 70%, improved development efficiency of up to 30%, and higher accuracy in GenAI outputs, exceeding 90% in defined use cases. In cost-focused engagements, teams have also seen engineering cost reductions of approximately 15% and faster delivery timelines, depending on scope and maturity.

Today, it is used internally and in selected client engagements, including in regulated environments such as financial services and clinical trials, where governance and auditability are critical. These engagements build on broader AI adoption efforts across DataArt, where more than half of client accounts now use AI-enabled delivery and teams report consistent time savings from AI embedded in delivery workflows.

This approach was mentioned in the 2025 Gartner® “How to Evolve Your Pricing Model for AI Services” report, which described Artisyn as DataArt’s structured approach to integrating AI into enterprise service delivery, reflecting a shift toward asset-backed, outcome-aligned service models.

DataArt continues to focus on building custom software for clients across industries, including financial services, healthcare, travel, and media. Artisyn provides the delivery foundation that supports this work, enabling teams to respond to evolving client needs, regulatory requirements, and technology shifts with greater confidence and control.

For more information, please visit: https://www.dataart.com/artisyn

Gartner, AI Vendor Race: How to Evolve Your Pricing Model for AI Services, Danny Ryan, Robert Brown, 13 October 2025.

Gartner is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.