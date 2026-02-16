Knowledge Networks to Launch ERAI Fellowship at India AI Impact Summit 2026
Knowledge Networks launches the ERAI Fellowship on 18 Feb 2026 at India AI Impact Summit, empowering media leaders to drive ethical, responsible AI discourse.
The launch will mark a significant milestone in advancing ethical and responsible artificial intelligence discourse globally, with a dedicated focus on strengthening the role of media in shaping informed public understanding of AI.
The ERAI Fellowship will be a fully online executive program designed specifically for journalists, editors, and media leaders. The program will aim to equip media professionals with the strategic knowledge and ethical frameworks necessary to navigate the rapidly evolving AI landscape.
The fellowship will focus on:
1. Building advanced AI literacy for media professionals
2. Understanding global AI governance and regulatory developments
3. Addressing bias, accountability, transparency, and misinformation
4. Developing ethical reporting standards for AI-related coverage
5. Strengthening public trust through responsible journalism
The ERAI Fellowship will empower media professionals to lead informed, balanced, and responsible AI discourse worldwide.
Commenting on the launch, Sanjay Puri, Founder & Chairman, Knowledge Networks, said:
“Artificial intelligence is transforming every sector, but public trust will ultimately determine its long-term impact. With the launch of the ERAI Fellowship, we will equip journalists and media leaders with the knowledge, ethical frameworks, and governance insights necessary to report on AI responsibly and confidently. An informed media ecosystem is essential to ensuring AI serves society with transparency and accountability.”
By launching ERAI at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Knowledge Networks will reinforce its commitment to ensuring that AI development remains ethical, inclusive, transparent, and accountable.
More details about the ERAI Fellowship will be available at:
https://erai.knowledgenetworks.org/
About Knowledge Networks
Knowledge Networks is a U.S.-headquartered organization committed to making artificial intelligence accessible, ethical, and impactful for all. We support organizations and global communities in navigating the opportunities and challenges of AI through education, dialogue, and responsible advocacy. As a global connector, the organization brings together governments, businesses, journalists, and civil society to address the most pressing issues surrounding emerging technologies—promoting responsible governance, ethical use, and informed decision-making across borders. Through initiatives such as RegulatingAI, CAIO Connect, the AI Policy Chatbot, ERAI Fellowship, AI Speakers Bureau (AISB), Universal AI Awards, and Moonshots, the company engages policymakers, executives, journalists, founders, and investors at scale.
