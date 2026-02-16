Gerber & Holder Workers' Compensation Attorneys Announce Tom Holder Retirement

Gerber & Holder congratulates Tom Holder on his retirement after four decades of exceptional service to injured workers and the workers’ compensation bar.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Congratulations to Tom Holder on his retirement! After practicing workers’ compensation law for 42 years, Gerber & Holder Workers' Compensation Attorneys congratulates him. Tom's legacy of work on behalf of his clients and service to the workers' compensation community is a standard that the firm is committed to continuing.

For 32 years, Tom was a founding member of the Long & Holder law firm before joining forces with Ben Gerber.

From being the Founding Chair of the Atlanta Bar Workers' Compensation Section, to being President of the State Bar of Georgia's Workers' Compensation Section, to being a longtime member of the Board of Directors of the Workers' Compensation Claimants' Lawyers (WCCL) Section of the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association, Tom's career in Georgia has been marked by exceptional work on behalf of his clients and leadership within the workers' compensation community. This was recognized by Tom's receiving the Workers' Compensation Section's Distinguished Service Award in 2022.

Not surprisingly, Tom has also been of service to the State Board of Workers' Compensation. He served on the Legal Committee for the SBWC Annual Conference for 17 years. Additionally, Tom serves on the Licensure and Self-Insurance Committee of the Chairman's Advisory Committee, a role that he will continue as he moves into an Of Counsel role with the firm.

Tom also serves the national workers' community. He was the chair of the 2015 American Bar Association National WC Seminar. WILG, the national claimant's bar, has benefited from Tom's being president from 2018 to 2019. He continues to serve on its Executive Committee and is a frequent speaker on workers' compensation issues. He also serves on the Board of Governors of the College of Workers' Compensation Lawyers.

In retirement, Tom looks forward to spending more time with his family, spending more time at the gym, and, hopefully, shaving a few shots off his golf handicap.

We wish Tom and his family all the best in his retirement—it’s certainly well-earned!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.