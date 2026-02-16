Defence commends healthcare professionals involved in Project OWETHU

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) commends its healthcare professionals involved in an ongoing campaign that renders medical services to patients who have long awaited medical procedures in peripheral areas of Limpopo Province for their professionalism, dedication and compassion during Project OWETHU.

Project OWETHU is the SANDF’s humanitarian and healthcare initiative dedicated to extending essential medical services to communities across South Africa. It reflects the SANDF’s commitment to ensuring that healthcare delivery reaches those most in need, thereby restoring dignity, improving quality of life and strengthening the bond between the Defence Force and the people it serves.

On Friday, 13 February 2026, the Surgeon General of the SANDF, Lieutenant General (Dr) Ntshavheni Maphaha, together with the Member of Executive Council for Health in Limpopo Province, Ms Dieketseng Mashego, joined military healthcare professionals at Elim Hospital in Makhado, where they performed critical eye operations and successfully removed cataracts for many patients who had long awaited such medical procedures.

This remarkable initiative, commended by hospital staff for its impressive results, has recorded a total of eighty-nine (89) successful cases, surpassing the weekly target of seventy-five (75) cases as stated by Dr Mushadu. Project OWETHU continues at the facility to ensure that even more patients can be attended to.

Government leaders and communities in the province expressed their profound appreciation to the healthcare professionals who distinguished themselves through acts of goodwill in serving patients who have endured prolonged challenges in accessing specialised care.

Project OWETHU reaffirms the importance of collaboration between national defence healthcare services and provincial government structures in advancing the well-being of citizens, and reiterates the SANDF’s pledge to contribute meaningfully to public health.

