Reaching For The Sky Chronicles A Life Shaped By Courage, Choice, And Adventure

Reaching For The Sky by Tom Sawyer Storey

Tom Sawyer Storey shares an inspiring memoir of military service, daring careers, and a 35 year broadcasting journey above Southern California.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Reaching for the Sky, author Tom Sawyer Storey invites readers into a dynamic memoir built around what he calls life’s “sliding doors” moments, the pivotal choices that shape destiny. From Hollywood roots to the skies above Los Angeles, Storey recounts a life defined by bold decisions, service, and an unwavering willingness to follow opportunity wherever it leads.

Born in Hollywood, California, and the grandson of a silent film director, Storey grew up connected to storytelling and media. Yet his early path led him first to military service. He served in the United States Navy in Hawaii as a survival swim instructor and later as a flight deck catapult crew member aboard an aircraft carrier operating off the coast of Vietnam. During his time in Hawaii, he also competed as a surfer in the 1963 Makaha International Championships, demonstrating the adventurous spirit that would characterize much of his life.

After completing two tours connected to the Vietnam era, Storey pursued work as a deep sea diver and scuba instructor, continuing to embrace physically demanding and high risk professions. Each career shift reflected what he describes as a “sliding door,” a moment when a decision redirected the course of his life.

One such moment arrived when he chose to enter the uncertain world of broadcasting. What began as an unlikely opportunity evolved into a 35 year career in Los Angeles radio and television. Among the most memorable chapters of this professional journey were 17 years spent as an airborne news and traffic reporter.

Through engaging storytelling, Storey captures both the thrill and the responsibility that accompanied each phase of his career. The result is a narrative that speaks to veterans, broadcasting professionals, and anyone who has faced a crossroads and chosen to step forward rather than stand still.

Tom Sawyer Storey’s life reflects resilience, adaptability, and a passion for exploration. In Reaching for the Sky, he offers readers not only a chronicle of remarkable experiences, but also a reminder that the future is often shaped by the willingness to say yes when opportunity knocks.

The book is now available, secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/01WC1F5R

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.