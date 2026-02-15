PositiveSingles® Issues Statement on Federal HIV and STD Prevention Funding Reductions

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PositiveSingles , a leading dating and community platform for people living with STD and HIV, has issued a statement in response to recently announced federal reductions in HIV and STD prevention and surveillance funding. The platform urges policymakers to fully assess the long-term public health impact of these funding changes.Public funding has long supported HIV and STD prevention efforts at the state and local levels. These funds help provide testing and screening services, prevention programs, epidemiological monitoring, and community health education. Together, these efforts form a key part of the public health system.Prevention funding plays an important role in controlling long-term healthcare costs. Stable support helps maintain access to testing. It also strengthens education outreach and data tracking systems. Early detection and intervention reduce transmission risks and protect community health.“Long-term reductions in prevention funding may lead to higher healthcare costs over time,” said John Martinuk, a spokesperson for PositiveSingles. “HIV and STD prevention must be protected. Government and public investment in prevention and surveillance is essential to community safety and long-term public health stability. Over the past decades, governments, health institutions, and community organizations have made meaningful progress in HIV prevention and awareness. As a community platform, our focus remains on education, support, and sustainable public health outcomes.”As public budget discussions continue, PositiveSingles encourages decision-makers to consider the broader impact of prevention funding. This includes effects on frontline healthcare systems, vulnerable populations, and long-term public health costs. Prevention and monitoring systems must remain stable and sustainable.About PositiveSinglesFounded in 2001, PositiveSinglesis a leading dating and support platform for people living with STD and HIV. It focuses on respectful communication and stigma-free connections. The platform provides layered privacy controls and community governance to help users manage personal information while building meaningful relationships.To learn more, please visit www.positivesingles.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.