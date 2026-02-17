Modigent Shares 2025 Progress and Sets Priorities for the New Year

2025 was a year of operational progress for Modigent. We continued to grow, but we were deliberate about building the systems and teams needed to support that growth.” — Dan Bueschel, CEO of Modigent

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modigent, a national leader in infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions, wrapped up 2025 with strategic acquisitions, significant contract wins, and investment in the systems and workforce needed to support its national platform.During the year, Modigent expanded through acquisitions in Florida and Texas, adding capabilities in healthcare, clean-room, and regional infrastructure services. The company opened a new operational hub in Texas, grew in California and Utah, and secured several large resident-services contracts, including multi-site airport engagements that placed dedicated Modigent teams onsite in high-demand, safety-critical environments.“As our platform grew and expanded, we had to focus on scaling the right way,” said Daniel Bueschel, CEO. “That meant strengthening how we operate as one organization—improving visibility, accountability, and coordination across regions.”Growth in 2025 was paired with continued integration work across Modigent’s operating companies. The company aligned practices, improved enterprise-wide data visibility, and clarified accountability across regions, supporting more consistent planning and execution as the organization expanded.Workforce investment advanced alongside operational progress. Modigent launched its apprenticeship program in 2025, enrolling new apprentices paired with experienced field and technical leaders. The company also continued leadership development initiatives and increased workforce sharing between operating companies, allowing teams to be deployed more efficiently in response to regional demand.Bueschel said the combination of growth and internal investment defined the year. “2025 was a year of operational progress for Modigent,” he said. “We continued to grow, but we were deliberate about building the systems and teams needed to support that growth.”Looking ahead to 2026, Modigent plans to continue expanding through strategic acquisitions while further strengthening integration, leadership development, and operational consistency across the platform. The company will also continue developing its energy services platform to support clients’ evolving energy needs, with additional integration and refinement planned in the year ahead.“Our focus is on continuing to grow the right way—investing in our people, creating opportunities through programs like our apprenticeship efforts, and finding new ways to better serve our customers,” Bueschel said.###About ModigentHeadquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Modigent drives innovation and growth nationwide with next-generation infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions. Operating coast-to-coast with a portfolio of specialized brands in HVAC, plumbing, and controls systems, Modigent is known for its commitment to service, collaboration, and integrity. Explore Modigent’s offerings, locations, and career opportunities at https://modigent.com/

