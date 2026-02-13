Longtree Tree Service Announces Expanded Stump Grinding Services in Farmington, MI

Southfield, MI – Longtree Tree Service, a leading tree care and arborist company, is happy to announce it’s expanding its stump grinding services in Farmington, MI.

Led by ISA-certified arborist Kyle Phillips and supported by an expert team with over 100 years of combined experience, Longtree Tree Service is committed to delivering a premier range of tree care and arborist services that seamlessly combine knowledge with a dedication to affordability. The company’s expanded stump grinding services provide a full solution that helps to improve the look, safety, and use of a property.

“At Longtree Tree Service, we know that every tree stump removal job is different,” said a spokesperson for Longtree Tree Service. “That is why we create a plan just for you. Our team looks at the size and place of your stump. We also check the area around it to find the best way to remove it.”

With over 250 5-star reviews, Longtree Tree Service has earned an impressive local reputation for its tailored care for every species and subspecies of trees found across the Great Lakes region. The company’s stump grinding services utilise an eco-friendly approach with modern tools to ensure removal is safe while minimising impact on a client’s yard and the surrounding area. The machines use advanced cutting technology to make stump removal clean and fast while grinding stumps down several inches below ground level.

Longtree Tree Service’s experienced team leverages the skills needed to handle tree stump grinding of any size or difficulty and uses careful grinding methods to ensure the entire stump, including the roots, is crushed into small wood chips, leaving very little mess behind, to provide easy, hassle-free tree stump removal.

Some additional benefits of Longtree Tree Service’s stump grinding services include:

Fast and Efficient Stump Removal: The company specializes in quick, efficient stump grinding, minimizing disruption to a property.

Environmentally Friendly Approach: The methods are ecologically sound, protecting a client’s landscape and the surrounding ecosystem.

Competitive Pricing: Longtree Tree Service offers competitive rates for its comprehensive stump grinding solutions tailored to fit each client’s budget.

“Our skilled tree specialists are here to provide a professional assessment of your trees, helping you address any concerns with confidence. Schedule your free consultation today and enjoy peace of mind knowing your trees are in expert hands,” added the spokesperson for the company.

Longtree Tree Service invites homeowners in Michigan to visit its website to receive a free estimate today.

About Longtree Tree Service

Founded in 2019 by ISA-certified arborist Kyle Phillips, Longtree Tree Service is a leading tree care company that focuses on conservation, structural health, and sustainable practices to deliver a top-quality range of services, such as stump grinding, tree removal, and trimming and pruning that is both expert-driven and affordable.

