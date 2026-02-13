Honolulu Airport Adds Electric Trams to Wiki Wiki Shuttle Service

Main, News Posted on Feb 13, 2026 in Airports News

Three new electric transit trams are being added to the Wiki Wiki Shuttle service at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. (Photo credit: Hawai‘i Department of Transportation)

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation is adding three new electric transit trams to its Wiki Wiki Shuttle service at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL). The new trams, which will transport domestic passengers between gates and terminals, will augment the airport’s free Wiki Wiki bus service.

“The Wiki Wiki Shuttle is a vital part of daily operations, connecting passengers comfortably between terminals and concourses,” said Hawai‘i Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen. “Adding these low-cost electric trams improves the airport experience, removing the noise and odor of our old transports and increasing energy efficiency.”

Starting Feb. 15, the electric trams will operate along the same route as the Wiki Wiki buses, transporting passengers between the C and G gates and Terminals 1 and 2. Travelers can board the tram with their carry-on baggage on the third level. The trams will operate daily between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The three Moto Electric trams with trailers (MotoEV Electro Transit Buddy) were acquired through the state’s Electric Vehicle as a Service (EVaaS) contract with Sustainability Partners, which enables HDOT and other interested state and county agencies to procure electric vehicles and charging infrastructure. The cost for each tram is $255,000. Under the EVaaS, Sustainability Partners will support maintenance and servicing of the vehicles.

Each tram can accommodate approximately 40 passengers, while the trailers are able to carry a wheelchair passenger. The trams, which are assembled in the United States with American-made components, feature technology-ready monitoring capabilities, including cameras and GPS, to support fleet visibility and safety. Coordinating charging infrastructure is provided to support daily service requirements.

“These new electric trams help modernize the Wiki Wiki Shuttle while supporting Hawai‘i’s broader transition to lower-emission transportation,” said Arnold Albiar, Sustainability Partners’ Managing Partner of Hawai‘i. “By combining vehicle delivery, charging coordination and ongoing support through our Electric Vehicles as a Service model, we help public agencies reduce complexity and scale electrification with confidence.”

###