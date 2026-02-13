Qubic Introduces Oracle Machines, Bringing Real-World Data to Decentralized Smart Contracts

Making blockchain applications aware of what’s happening outside the network.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qubic , a decentralized compute network redefining blockchain utility and AI infrastructure, today announced the upcoming launch of Oracle Machines. This foundational upgrade enables smart contracts on the Qubic network to access trustworthy real-world data directly.Oracle Machines act as native middleware within the Qubic protocol, dissolving a longstanding barrier in blockchain technology: the inability of smart contracts to autonomously interact with external information such as market prices, weather conditions, sensor readings, or event outcomes.“Blockchain systems have always excelled at verifiable computation,” said JOETOM , Core Tech Lead at Qubic. “With Oracle Machines, we are equipping smart contracts with the ability to observe and respond to the real world. This not only expands what decentralized applications can do but also positions Qubic as infrastructure for intelligent, data-driven blockchain services.”What Oracle Machines EnableOracle Machines bridge Qubic’s on-chain execution layer with external data sources through a robust, modular architecture. The system uses persistent interfaces and caching layers to deliver real-time, high-integrity information securely to smart contracts.Key functionality includes:Real-Time Price Feeds: Supports DeFi protocols with dynamic pricing and collateralization.Event Resolution: Enables prediction markets, sportsbook payouts, and condition-based automations.Oracle Subscriptions: Contracts can receive ongoing updates without manual querying, optimizing performance for continuous applications.Unlike traditional oracle systems that rely on off-chain intermediaries, Qubic’s Oracle Machines are native to the protocol’s core, preserving decentralization and reliability while reducing latency and integration complexity.A New Class of Decentralized ApplicationsWith Oracle Machines integrated, Qubic smart contracts can support a broader range of use cases previously constrained by data isolation, including:Advanced DeFi Instruments: Automated liquidations and dynamic derivatives based on verified external price feeds.Parametric Insurance: Contracts automatically trigger claims when predefined real-world conditions are met.IoT and Sensor-Driven Logic: Machine-to-contract interactions for logistics, energy, and sensor-based markets.Together with Qubic’s useful proof-of-work consensus and decentralized AI initiatives (Aigarth), Oracle Machines help unlock smart contracts that think, act, and respond—not just settle transactions.AvailabilityOracle Machines are currently in final mainnet testing, with developer integrations and documentation available now. Broader ecosystem tools and production integrations will follow as the infrastructure transitions to full live status.More information about Qubic and Oracle Machines is available at Qubic’s blog . For all media inquiries, please contact Mark Hashem, Publicist at Otter PR, at mark.hashem@otterpr.com.About QubicQubic is an open-source decentralized compute network designed to unite useful computation, decentralized AI, and blockchain infrastructure. By providing developers with powerful primitives and native tools like Oracle Machines, Qubic enables a new generation of decentralized applications that bridge digital logic with real-world realities.

