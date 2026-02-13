Ilham Aliyev arrived in Germany

AZERBAIJAN, February 13 - From Claude Haegi, President of the Swiss-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce and Industry

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency, Dear Mr. President,

For all that this represents, I was delighted to learn that you have been awarded the highly prestigious Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, alongside...

11 February 2026, 17:21

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.