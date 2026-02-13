Milhaus' Northbend Named Finalist for Prestigious RED Awards

Luxury Tempe apartment community recognized among Arizona's top commercial real estate developments

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Milhaus, a national award-winning developer, owner and operator of Class-A multifamily properties, announces its luxury apartment community Northbend has been named a finalist for the 2026 Real Estate Development (RED) Awards by AZ Big Media. The prestigious recognition highlights Northbend as one of the best commercial real estate developments in Arizona, with winners to be announced at the RED Awards dinner and reception on March 19, 2026.The RED Awards, widely regarded as the Academy Awards of Arizona's commercial real estate industry, honor the year's top architects, contractors, developers, and projects throughout the state. This recognition highlights Northbend's exceptional design, premium amenities, and positive impact on the Tempe community. The finalist status validates Milhaus' strategic approach to creating vibrant, high-quality multifamily communities that transform urban neighborhoods and deliver superior living experiences for residents."This recognition truly belongs to our incredible team who works tirelessly to create meaningful connections with our residents every day," said Chrissy Phillippi, Area Manager at Milhaus. "I'm proud of how our staff has built a genuine community where residents feel at home and can enjoy all that Tempe has to offer."Northbend, located in Tempe, features 134 luxury apartment homes with premium amenities including a resort-style pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, designer interiors, and the unique Trading Post where residents can borrow outdoor gear for adventures. The development is part of Milhaus' strategic expansion across the country, which included several successful property openings in 2025 such as Nox in Pennsylvania, Tempo at Truepointe in Ohio, Oxlley in Oklahoma, Versa in Indiana, VIA and Citizen in Kansas City, Missouri, and Nollie in Tempe, Arizona. Milhaus further strengthened its national footprint by breaking ground on Atheria at West Grove in Texas and Slate in Ohio, continuing its momentum in key growth markets."Northbend represents our commitment to transforming urban neighborhoods with thoughtfully designed communities that create long-term value for both residents and investors across our growing national footprint," said Brad Vogelsmeier, Vice President of Development at Milhaus. "Being a finalist for the RED Awards demonstrates the success of our strategic investment in the Arizona market while showcasing the strength of our development approach."Milhaus continues to expand its presence in key markets across the United States, with a focus on developing Class-A multifamily communities that enhance urban living. Alanna, a new luxury apartment community in Phoenix, is currently under construction and coming soon, further demonstrating confidence in the Arizona market. The RED Awards recognition for Northbend highlights Milhaus' commitment to excellence in design, amenities, and community integration.For more information on Milhaus, please visit www.milhaus.com About MilhausMilhaus is a national award-winning, vertically integrated multifamily developer, owner, and operator specializing in Class A residential assets. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Milhaus is comprised of inspired and industrious individuals who are passionate about the development of multifamily and mixed-use communities. We provide exceptional customer experiences and create solutions for neighborhoods that positively impact communities by providing unparalleled expertise in real estate, investment, development, construction, and management. As of September 2025, Milhaus’ current portfolio includes over 8,400 units across 28 properties, representing $2.3 billion in Assets Under Management. For more information, visit www.milhaus.com ###

