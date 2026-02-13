Couplr AI Selected for 2026 MassChallenge Fintech Program

One of only 18 selected from 160 applicants, Couplr AI joins the 2026 MassChallenge Fintech cohort alongside a Fortune 500 insurance leader.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Couplr AI , a fintech company redefining how financial institutions connect with customers, today announced its selection into the 2026 Fintech Program by MassChallenge . Out of approximately 160 applicants, just 18 companies were selected for this year’s highly competitive cohort.MassChallenge is one of the world’s leading accelerators, known for backing high-growth startups tackling meaningful industry challenges. Earning a spot in the 2026 Fintech Program places Couplr AI among a select group of companies recognized for innovation, traction, and the potential to reshape financial services.As part of the program, Couplr AI was selected to collaborate with a Fortune 500 insurance and financial services leader serving millions of customers nationwide. The opportunity positions Couplr AI to deploy and refine its technology within a large-scale enterprise environment, a meaningful step toward production-level impact.“Being one of only 18 companies chosen from roughly 160 applicants is a strong signal that what we’re building matters,” said Derek Notman, Founder & CEO of Couplr AI. “This was our third time applying to the program, and that persistence reflects how seriously we believe in both our mission and our momentum. Partnering with a Fortune 500 insurance and financial services leader gives us the opportunity to prove that our solution doesn’t just demo well, it delivers real, measurable impact at enterprise scale.”Couplr AI leverages a science-backed smart advisor matching solution to help financial institutions solve their organic growth problem by improving engagement, streamlining the user experience, and unlocking data insights. Through the MassChallenge program, the company will gain access to mentorship, enterprise partnerships, and a powerful network designed to accelerate growth and scale.The 2026 Fintech Program is focused on driving the next wave of transformation across financial services, with particular emphasis on AI, data intelligence, and customer experience modernization.With this milestone, Couplr AI enters 2026 with significant momentum, recognized not only for its innovation, but for its readiness to operate alongside some of the largest institutions in the industry.About Couplr AICouplr AI is a platform built for insurance and wealth management firms to drive more meaningful advisor-client connections. The company powers white-label “Find-an-Advisor” experiences that match prospects with the right financial professionals, helping firms increase conversions, strengthen engagement, and grow revenue more efficiently.About MassChallengeMassChallenge is a global startup accelerator that supports high-impact, high-growth startups through mentorship, corporate partnerships, and zero-equity programming.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.