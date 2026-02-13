Timor-Leste consolidates its position in the 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index

Fri. 13 of February of 2026, 14:43h

Timor-Leste scored 44 points in the 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), released on February 10th, by the non-governmental organisation Transparency International, maintaining last year's score and ranking 73rd among 182 countries and territories assessed. The result confirms the stability of progress made in recent years and keeps the country in line with the Asia-Pacific regional average and above the global average.

Transparency International, in a press release, notes that Timor-Leste has shown “a consistent and statistically significant increase since 2012, due to structural reforms that have strengthened oversight institutions.”

Within ASEAN, Timor-Leste ranks 73rd globally, ahead of Vietnam (83rd), Indonesia (115th), Laos (115th), Thailand (123rd), the Philippines (131st), Cambodia (158th), and Myanmar (168th), behind only Singapore (3rd), Brunei Darussalam (38th), and Malaysia (57th).

Among the CPLP member states, only Cape Verde (35th), Portugal (43rd), and São Tomé and Príncipe (67th) rank higher. Timor-Leste ranks ahead of Brazil (107th), Angola (121st), Mozambique (166th), Guinea-Bissau (166th), and Equatorial Guinea (172nd).

In 2015, Timor-Leste scored 28 points and ranked 123rd. The 50-place rise in the ranking over the last decade indicates sustained improvement in public sector integrity indicators.

The CPI is the oldest and most comprehensive tool for measuring corruption in the world, analysing levels of corruption in the public sector across 82 countries and territories, scoring them from 0 (perceived as very corrupt) to 100 (very transparent), based on the perceptions of experts and business executives regarding levels of corruption in the public sector.

The Government reaffirms its commitment to strengthening the rule of law, transparency in public management, and the consolidation of control institutions, and to pursuing measures to reinforce integrity and accountability in public administration.