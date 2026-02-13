Printify Reveals How to Make Money on Spotify in 2026

Make Money on Spotify in 2026

Why smart artists are earning more from merch and diversified income streams than from streams alone

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the largest global market share among music streaming platforms, Spotify remains one of the most powerful tools for creators looking to build an online income in 2026. But for inexperienced online sellers, streaming royalties alone rarely deliver sustainable earnings. The real opportunity lies in combining Spotify exposure with diversified revenue streams and that’s where Printify is changing the game.Spotify pays artists between $0.003 and $0.005 per stream under its pro-rata model, distributing roughly 70% of net revenue to rights holders. While that can add up with scale, it also means artists need approximately 250,000 to 333,000 streams to generate $1,000 in royalties. For beginners, building multiple income channels is no longer optional, it’s essential.“Spotify is an incredible discovery engine, but smart creators in 2026 understand that streaming is just one piece of the puzzle,” says Davis Sarmins, Director of Growth Marketing at Printify. “The artists who succeed are using Spotify to build an audience and then monetizing that audience through merch, playlists, podcasting, and live events.”Understanding Spotify’s Earning Potential in 2026Spotify’s payout structure depends on listener location and subscription type. Streams from U.S. premium subscribers typically generate higher royalties than ad-supported accounts or streams from lower-cost regions. For example, artists on average earn $3 to $5 per 1,000 streams on Spotify, while Apple Music pays approximately $6 to $10 per 1,000 streams and Amazon Music averages around $4 per 1,000 streams.For inexperienced sellers entering the online space, these numbers highlight an important truth: relying solely on streaming revenue can slow financial growth. Instead, Spotify should be viewed as a marketing channel that drives traffic to higher-margin opportunities.Selling Custom Merch with Printify: The Fastest Path to ProfitMerchandising has become one of the most reliable income streams for Spotify creators. With Printify’s print-on-demand model, artists can design and sell custom apparel, such as t-shirts hoodies , mugs, posters, and accessories without holding inventory or investing upfront capital.Printify offers over 1,300 products through a global network of Print Providers, enabling U.S.-based artists to sell domestically and internationally with no minimum order requirements. Beginners can create designs using the Product Creator, connect to an online store, and link merchandise directly to their Spotify artist profile.A U.S.-based indie pop artist recently used Printify to launch a limited-edition hoodie collection tied to a single release. With 50,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, the artist converted just 3% of their fanbase into buyers during launch week - resulting in over 1,500 hoodie sales and more than $20,000 in profit without managing inventory or fulfillment.Another U.S. creator integrated Printify to sell podcast merchandise into their Spotify show promotion. By offering branded mugs and tote bags to listeners, the creator generated a consistent four-figure monthly side income, far exceeding ad revenue during their first year of podcast growth.Using Spotify Tools to Increase RevenueTo unlock full monetization potential, artists should create a verified Spotify for Artists account. Verification provides access to performance analytics, profile customization tools, and the ability to pitch music directly to Spotify’s editorial team.Optimizing an artist profile, including high-resolution images (750x750px avatar, 2660x1140px banner) and a compelling bio, builds credibility and trust. Linking social media accounts and an online merch store ensures fans can easily transition from listener to customer.Pre-release campaigns also play a crucial role. U.S.-based artists who promote pre-save campaigns combined with limited-edition Printify merch drops often see stronger first-week streams and higher merchandise conversion rates.Monetizing Playlists and Building AuthorityPlaylist curation has emerged as another revenue stream for Spotify users. Curators can earn between $0.50 and $15 per song review on platforms like SubmitHub and Playlist Push, depending on follower count and engagement.In the U.S., successful playlist curators with highly engaged audiences can charge $50 or more per promoted track placement, provided they maintain transparency and quality standards. While selling entire playlists violates Spotify’s terms of service, monetizing influence through reviews and curated exposure remains a legitimate opportunity.Building a niche playlist with 10,000+ followers can create a steady side income, particularly when combined with affiliate marketing, merch promotion, and social media sponsorships.About PrintifyPrintify is a global print-on-demand platform that enables entrepreneurs to create and sell custom products without holding inventory. By connecting sellers to a network of print providers and integrating with leading ecommerce platforms, Printify handles production and shipping so sellers can focus on building their brand and growing their business.

