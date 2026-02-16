Summer Camp and Swim Registration Opens for 2026 Season

Mountain Kids

Mountain Kids is now accepting registrations for 2026 summer camp and swim classes

Every Mountain Kids summer program is intentionally designed to keep children moving, engaged, and supported” — Jeni Baretta

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mountain Kids has announced the opening of registration for its 2026 summer camp and swim class programs. The update covers seasonal enrollment timelines, age ranges, and registration procedures for both offerings, which are scheduled to operate during the upcoming summer session.Families with children between the ages of five and twelve are the primary audience for the summer camp program , while swim classes are structured for infants through elementary-aged participants across multiple skill levels. Programs are designed to accommodate a range of developmental stages through structured activity schedules and supervised instruction.Registration for summer camp opens February 2, with swim class registration scheduled to open March 2. Camp enrollment requires families to download and complete a registration packet and submit forms in person. Swim classes follow a session-based enrollment structure, with classes conducted in warm water pools and organized by ability level.Program availability is limited by capacity guidelines and staffing ratios, which remain consistent with licensing requirements. Early registration timelines are intended to support planning and scheduling for families seeking seasonal childcare and instructional programming during the summer months.“Every Mountain Kids summer program is intentionally designed to keep children moving, engaged, and supported,” said Jeni Baretta, Operations and Business Development Director. “From swim lessons to day camp activities, programming is structured to balance physical activity, social interaction, and skill development.”About Mountain KidsMountain Kids is a Fort Collins-based youth enrichment organization serving Northern Colorado families since 1976. With a strong emphasis on summer day camps and swim classes, Mountain Kids delivers engaging, movement-based programs that help children stay active, build skills, and make lasting memories. In addition to its popular summer offerings, Mountain Kids provides year-round programming including gymnastics, dance, preschool, and seasonal enrichment classes. Licensed by the State of Colorado and rooted in five decades of experience, Mountain Kids is dedicated to creating positive, impactful experiences for children at every stage of development.

