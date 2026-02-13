Concession F&B Market Report on Size, Share, Competitive Dynamics, and Trend Analysis

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The concession food and beverage (F&B) market has been steadily expanding, reflecting growing consumer interest and increasing infrastructure development in travel and leisure spaces. As the demand for convenient and diverse dining options within transit and entertainment hubs rises, this sector is poised for continued growth. Let’s explore the current market size, the key factors driving expansion, and regional insights shaping the future of concession F&B.

Steady Growth Forecast for the Concession F&B Market Size by 2026

The concession F&B market has seen consistent growth over recent years and is projected to increase from $32.99 billion in 2025 to $34.54 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. This upward trend has been fueled by the expansion of airport and transit infrastructures, a surge in consumer spending on food consumed outside the home, broader development of branded food concession outlets, more visitors at leisure and travel locations, and the growing standardization of concession contracts.

Strong Future Expansion Expected in the Concession F&B Market through 2030

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to continue this momentum, reaching $42.95 billion by 2030 with an accelerated CAGR of 5.6%. Factors supporting this forecast include the increasing use of smart concession management platforms, growing demand for sustainable food service practices, expansions in experiential dining concepts, the implementation of dynamic pricing strategies, and rising investments in high-traffic commercial venues. Key trends shaping the market in this period feature the wider adoption of contactless ordering and payment systems, a stronger emphasis on sustainable packaging and sourcing, a focus on tailoring menus to specific venue types, integration of data-driven demand forecasting tools, and improvements in operational speed and efficiency.

Understanding the Concession F&B Market and Its Operations

Concession F&B refers to food and beverage services provided within designated areas inside larger venues or establishments. Typically, these spaces are leased or contracted to third-party vendors who operate food and beverage businesses, offering convenience and variety to consumers in busy environments such as airports, malls, stadiums, and leisure centers.

The Leisure and Tourism Sector’s Role in Boosting Concession F&B Growth

One of the strongest drivers for the concession F&B market is the ongoing expansion of the leisure and tourism sectors. These industries focus on catering to travelers and tourists by providing services and amenities that enhance their experiences. Concession F&B operations play a crucial role by delivering accessible food and drink options at popular destinations and attractions, significantly contributing to visitor satisfaction and enjoyment. For instance, in April 2025, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), a UK-based organization, reported that in 2024, the Travel & Tourism sector represented 10% of the global economy, valued at $10.9 trillion, reflecting an 8.5% growth over the previous year. This robust growth in leisure and travel industries is expected to be a key factor driving demand for concession F&B services going forward.

Regional Overview of the Concession F&B Market with Asia-Pacific Leading

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for concession F&B. The market analysis covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a detailed global perspective on where growth is concentrated and how regional dynamics differ.

