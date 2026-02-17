Submit Release
erm4sn 6.0 Adds Cross-Instance Drift Detection and CMDB Intelligence

erm4sn logo by Moers GmbH

erm4sn – Governance and data model intelligence for ServiceNow

Diagram showing the erm4sn workflow: ServiceNow metadata flows into erm4sn, which generates visualized data models. Teams use these models to integrate, develop, and manage ServiceNow environments, with export capabilities to third-party tools like Sparx

Visualize, compare, and govern ServiceNow data models across instances.

New release improves documentation, governance visibility, and architectural alignment for ServiceNow at scale.

There is no faster way to understand how ServiceNow works and how the dots are connected. The instance comparison feature is outstanding.”
— Richard Scheller, Senior Software Architect, Swisscom
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moers GmbH today announced erm4sn 6.0, a major release of its governance and data model intelligence platform for ServiceNow. The subscription-based SaaS tool helps platform owners, architects, and CMDB teams visualize data models, detect metadata drift across instances, and document complex configurations — without requiring admin rights or coding expertise.

Enterprise ServiceNow environments often contain hundreds of custom tables, modified records, and deeply interconnected CMDB relationships. Changes accumulate across development, test, and production instances — frequently without consistent documentation. Traditional approaches depend on manual comparisons and undocumented knowledge, making upgrades risky and audits cumbersome.

erm4sn 6.0 addresses these challenges with five key capabilities:

• Cross-instance drift detection that compares table records across environments to identify inconsistencies before they cause release surprises.
• AI-powered CMDB documentation that generates table and field descriptions from official ServiceNow sources, embedded directly in the UI.
• A customization health dashboard that tracks scope-level trends over time, helping governance leads spot degrading or stabilizing areas.
• CI relationship visualization that maps upstream and downstream dependencies directly in table diagrams for faster impact analysis.
• Improved Enterprise Architect integration with safe merge imports into Sparx EA without overwriting manual annotations.

All analysis is based on official ServiceNow metadata — not heuristics — and has been validated across multi-environment deployments at companies like Swisscom and Swiss Re.

"Enterprise platforms fail on visibility, not effort. With erm4sn 6.0, teams finally have a defensible view of what changed, where it changed, and what it affects — before it becomes a problem," said Boris Moers, Founder and CEO of Moers GmbH.

erm4sn 6.0 is available today worldwide. Existing customers can upgrade using the standard deployment process with no breaking changes. Free trials and live demos are available at https://demo.erm4sn.com and https://www.erm4sn.com/try-it/.

About erm4sn

erm4sn (Entity Relationship Model for ServiceNow) is a SaaS platform that visualizes and governs ServiceNow data models. It provides browsable diagrams of tables, relationships, and customizations — helping teams compare instances, detect drift, and prepare for upgrades. https://erm4sn.com

About Moers GmbH

Based in Zurich, Moers GmbH builds erm4sn and supports customers across Europe and North America — with a focus on transparency and governance for enterprise ServiceNow platforms.

Boris Moers
Moers GmbH
+41 32 513 35 33
boris.moers@erm4sn.com
Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


