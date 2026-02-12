Vieques Man Indicted and Arrested for Child Exploitation

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – A federal grand jury in the District of Puerto Rico returned an indictment charging José Amaurys Torres-Abreu, 28, of Vieques, PR, for child exploitation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.