What Homebuyers Should Know Before Purchasing in a Community Association

First-time buyers can protect their investment and enjoy community benefits by understanding rules, assessments, and governance before moving in.

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Buying a home in a community association, which can include homeowners associations (HOAs), condominiums, and housing cooperatives, offers many benefits including well-maintained common areas, shared amenities, and rules that help protect property values. Prospective buyers can maximize these advantages by learning how the community association operates before moving in.“Community associations are increasingly shaping the housing market, helping maintain property values and vibrant, well-kept neighborhoods,” said Dawn M. Bauman, CAE, chief executive officer of Community Associations Institute . “For first-time buyers, understanding the community’s rules, assessments, and responsibilities ensures a smooth transition and a positive homeownership experience.”Community association living is one of the fastest-growing segments of the U.S. housing market. According to the Foundation for Community Association Research , about one in three homeowners, roughly 77.1 million people, live in 373,000 community associations, representing 33.6% of U.S. housing. Since the 1970s, associations have dramatically expanded driven by buyers seeking proximity to jobs, schools, and transit, shared amenities, well-maintained neighborhoods, enforced standards, and a sense of community.Community associations offer a variety of benefits that enhance residents’ quality of life:• Well-maintained neighborhoods. Rules and guidelines protect property values. Shared spaces like parks, pools, and landscaping are professionally maintained.• Shared amenities and services. Residents enjoy pools, playgrounds, walking trails, fitness facilities, and services like trash collection, snow removal, and security that would be costly to manage individually.• Community standards and safety. Architectural guidelines, maintenance rules, and security features create a consistent, safe, and orderly environment.• Community engagement. Social events, volunteer opportunities, and committees foster connections among residents and encourage participation.These benefits are reinforced by research. The 2024 Homeowner Satisfaction Survey, conducted by Zogby Analytics for the Foundation for Community Association Research, found that 86% of residents rate their community association experience as very good, good, or neutral, demonstrating broad satisfaction with governance, amenities, and community management.Key Documents and Questions for Prospective BuyersBefore buying in a community association, homebuyers should review key documents and ask questions to understand rules, finances, and governance such as:• Bylaws and rules. Outline governance, elections, daily expectations, and community standards.• Covenants, conditions, and restrictions (CC&Rs). Legal agreement setting maintenance, architectural, and use standards.• Articles of incorporation (charter). Establishes the association as a legal entity and allows it to hold title to common areas.• Plat. Shows the layout of homes, common areas, and property boundaries.Key questions include:• What are the assessments? What do they cover? Are there planned increases?• Does the community have a reserve fund for major repairs?• Are there rental or age restrictions? Do the architectural rules fit my preferences?• What are the rules for pets, flags, solar panels, electric vehicles, fences, patios, parking, and home businesses?“Being informed is just the first step,” says Bauman. “Once homeowners move in, participating in meetings, serving on committees, or joining the board allows them to make the most of their community, protect their investment, and build meaningful connections with neighbors.”Community Associations Institute, the leading international authority supporting condominium associations, homeowners associations, and housing cooperatives, offers a first-time homebuyers checklist with guidance on assessments, budgets, amenities, and governance to help prospective homeowners make informed decisions. For the full guide, visit www.caionline.org/homebuyers

